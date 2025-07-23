Man accused of trying to enter state representative’s Milwaukee home

By Amy Fleury, Nick Bohr

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The Wisconsin State Capitol Police Department is trying to identify a shirtless man who investigators say tried to enter a state representative’s house late Monday night.

The man was captured on surveillance video trying to open state Rep. Priscilla Prado’s door at her Milwaukee home.

The man is believed to be in his late 40s to early 50s. He is approximately a 6-foot, 200-pound man with shoulder-length blond hair.

He did not gain entrance to the home, but walked around the property for a while, police said.

Prado released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying, “This has been a deeply unsettling experience, and I appreciate the influx of concern. I respectfully ask for privacy and patience as law enforcement continues its work.”

Her neighbor, Wes Howe, said he doubted the man was targeting Prado because she’s a state lawmaker.

“Looked like he was just trying to get some money, breaking in, robbing garages and houses, and stuff like that.”

But, another neighbor, Mark Harrell, said given the recent attacks on lawmakers in Minnesota, he believes it’s possible she was targeted.

“It’s part of the job how I look at it nowadays. You gotta look after yourself and you’ve gotta be vigilant, you’ve gotta be aware of what’s going on around you,” Harrell said.

