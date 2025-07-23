Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Pediatric patient dies from brain-eating amoeba in South Carolina, officials say

By
Published 9:31 AM

By Zach Rainey

Click here for updates on this story

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) — On Tuesday, officials confirmed that a pediatric patient in Columbia, South Carolina, has died from Naegleria fowleri, also known as the brain-eating amoeba.

According to Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician Anna Kathryn Burch with the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital – Midlands, a patient recently died from Naegleria fowleri.

Dr. Burch said the hospital will not release any additional information about the patient.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content