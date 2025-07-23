PepsiCo says it will shut down manufacturing operations in Detroit

By Paula Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — PepsiCo has announced the shutdown of some of its operations at its Detroit facility.

The company did not indicate in its statement how many employees will be affected by changes at the Mack Avenue plant, or when the changes will take effect.

“PepsiCo Beverages U.S. recently announced the shutdown of manufacturing, transport and maintenance operations at our Detroit site. Our warehouse, fleet, delivery, sales and field service teams will continue to operate at this location,” said the statement from PepsiCo Beverages U.S. “We are committed to supporting those impacted through this transition, and we are offering pay and benefits to impacted employees.”

A notice about the layoffs has not yet been posted to Michigan’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act site.

The State of Michigan routinely posts such notices online after they have been received and processed by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. The details cited in those letters typically include how many people are affected and their job roles.

PepsiCo manufactures and markets a variety of beverages including Pepsi, Gatorade and Mountain Dew.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.