Ticonderoga community remembers 9-year-old Melina Frattolin with Tuesday night vigil

By Jackson Stoever

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WPTZ) — A community is shaken after 9-year-old Melina Frattolin was found dead in the small New York town of Ticonderoga on Sunday.

Her death was ruled a homicide. Her father, Luciano Frattolin of Montreal, is being charged in her death. He pled not guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a corpse.

“How do they cope with something like this? I just don’t know,” said New York resident Jill Stull.

Dozens of the people who live in and around Ticonderoga came together Tuesday night to celebrate the life of the young girl they never knew.

“We have to honor her. She was 9 years old,” said vigil organizer Bridgette Cruz.

Cruz has lived in Ticonderoga her whole life. As a mother, she lies awake at night thinking about Melina’s final moments.

“It was literally on mind from the moment that it happened,” said Cruz. “I could not sleep. All day, my stomach was just a knot. I was sick and worried for her safety.”

Town leaders say the outpouring support from the community when tragedies like this happen is what makes their corner of the state so special.

“Ticonderoga is a special place. While I’m sure it will be difficult for family members to come here, we would welcome them with open arms and support them in any way we can” said Matthew Courtright with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

As law enforcement continues to investigate the circumstances that led to her death, people who have lived in Ticonderoga for a long time are sending their love to Melina’s loved ones back home in Montreal.

“Even though we didn’t know the girl, we still love her. She’s God’s child. We’re all God’s child. To me, to all of us, she’s family,” said Glens Falls resident Steven Suba.

Luciano Frattolin will be in court again on Friday.

