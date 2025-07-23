Vandalism under investigation after paint poured, sprayed on gate of Massachusetts State House in Boston

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

BOSTON (WCVB) — Police are investigating after someone vandalized the Massachusetts State House in Boston early Wednesday that prompted a response by the FBI.

Massachusetts State Police responded at 3:30 a.m. to Beacon Street to the front of the State House, where they discovered the damage.

Preliminary information indicates that someone poured white paint on the gate and spray-painted it before fleeing into the Boston Common, police said.

Video from the scene also showed white paint splattered on a concrete pillar and State House steps. The word “Divest” appears to be written in black spray paint on other pillars.

Police later received a report of a suspicious package in the common that may have been abandoned by the vandal. State police deployed the bomb squad to investigate out of an abundance of caution.

Several FBI agents formed a line and methodically searched the ground and walked along the Frog Pond.

