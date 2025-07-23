Woman rescued after 25-foot fall into York Township creek

By WGAL Staff

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WGAL) — A woman was rescued after falling over an embankment in York Township, according to Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue.

Emergency crews were called just after 12:30 p.m. to Springwood Road for a rescue involving a woman who fell 25 feet down an embankment and into a creek.

The fire department said crews were able to pull her out of the creek by putting her in a basket, then using ropes and other equipment to get her to the top.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

