‘I don’t understand it’: Residents outraged at new details from underground sex bunker

By Ayron Lewallen

BRENT, Alabama (WVTM) — A total of seven suspects are now charged with abusing at least 10 children in an underground Bibb County bunker. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office shared the chilling details Wednesday as the investigation continues to unfold.

Sheriff Jody Wade updated the public on the newest findings of the investigation and said the abuse started as early as 2022.

The children at the time were ages 3 to 15 years old. He said the children were tied to poles, bound to a bed or a chair inside the bunker, where sometimes there would be multiple people came to victimize them on a nightly basis.

“Unfortunately, I’m afraid there’s going to be more victims and many more suspects,” Wade said, “and these [deputies] are diligent and they’re going to run down everybody they can … No child deserves this. That’s the most horrible thing you can do. The power and control of it, the stealing, the innocence of the child and the horrible victimization that they went through with these monsters.”

The suspects, William “Chase” McElroy, Dalton Terrell, Andres Trejo, Timothy St. John, Rebecca Brewer, Ricky Terrell, and Sara Terrell, are facing a range of charges including rape, sodomy, bestiality, human trafficking, and kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office said some of the suspects are parents to some of the children involved. Wade said this operation could be gang-related and the ringleader, Trejo, may be the link. He also said some of the suspects’ main source of income was sex trafficking, and the children, who Wade said were drugged during the abuse, were used to make up to $1,000 in one night.

“I couldn’t imagine doing that to my kid,” an unidentified Brent woman said. “If I need the money, I’m going to go out here and work. If you need money that bad to do that to your kid—and there’s so many people that can’t have kids that want to have kids—and there’s people out here that do this to their kids. I don’t understand it.”

Mary Hicks said she raised her children in Brent and never would’ve thought this could happen in her community. She said she feels disgusted by the suspects’ actions.

“Parents, if y’all having problems with the child and you don’t want the child no more, CPS will come and get them,” she said. “All you have to do is make that 1-800 number. Call CPS or take them to the nearest DHR. It’s not worth all of this. If you didn’t want the kids, don’t have them.”

