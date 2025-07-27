Jay Leno says political comedy can alienate audiences: ‘I don’t think anybody wants to hear a lecture’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Jay Leno is happy standing in the middle of the aisle as far as political humor goes.

During a recent conversation with David Trulio for The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the former late-night host spoke about some of the risks that can come with mixing politics and comedy.

“I like to think that people come to a comedy show to kind of get away from the things, the pressures of life, wherever it might be,” Leno told Trulio. “And I love political humor, don’t get me wrong, but what happens (is) people wind up cozying too much to one side or the other.”

Leno then asked, “Why shoot for just half an audience, why not try to get the whole (audience)?”

“I mean, I like to bring people into the big picture. I don’t understand why you would alienate one particular group. Or just don’t do it at all,” he said. “I’m not saying you have to throw your support or whatever, but just just do what’s funny.”

His ethos then and now is simply just, “Funny is funny,” he said, adding, “I don’t think anybody wants to hear a lecture.”

Leno’s interview with Trulio appears to have been conducted prior to CBS announcing the cancellation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

CNN has reached out to a representative for Leno for comment.

CBS announced earlier this month that the network was cancelling “The Late Show,” a late night program that has been on the air since David Letterman hosted it in 1993. Colbert took over as host in 2015. The show will end in the spring of 2026.

The network cited financial reasons for the move, but there have been questions about the timing of the announcement given Colbert’s previous criticism of President Donald Trump and the recent settlement between the Trump administration and Paramount, the parent company of CBS, over a lawsuit involving “60 Minutes.”

There were also questions about the move coming amid Skydance Media’s $8 billion acquisition of Paramount, which required and recently received approval from federal regulators.

Leno hosted “The Tonight Show” on NBC from 1992 to 2009 before Conan O’Brien took over. Jimmy Fallon has served as host of the program since 2014.

Fallon, along with other current late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver, Jon Stewart and Seth Meyers, all of whom are known to be critical of the Trump administration on their respective programs, voiced support for Colbert following the CBS announcement.

