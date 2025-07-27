Passenger train derails in Germany killing at least 3 people

By Associated Press

(Associated Press) — A regional passenger train derailed in southern Germany, killing at least three people and seriously injuring others on Sunday, authorities said.

Federal and local police said the cause of the crash near Riedlingen, roughly 158 kilometers (98 miles) west of Munich, remains under investigation. Photos from the scene showed parts of the train on its side as rescuers climbed atop the carriages.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured. Roughly 100 people were onboard the train when at least two carriages derailed in a forested area around 6:10 p.m. (1610 GMT).

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in a post on social platform X, said he mourned the victims and gave his condolences to their families.

Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s main national railway operator, did not return The Associated Press’ request for comment Sunday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

