Fire crews tackle trailer fire behind Northgate Mile U-Haul

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Fire Department was able to quickly put out a structure fire behind the U-Haul on Northgate Mile (Yellowstone Highway) on Monday afternoon.

According to Pulse Point, several crews were called to the fire at 4:48 PM.

The fire appeared to be coming from two trailers behind the facility's storage units, facing Higbee Avenue. Eyewitness photos captured the efforts of firefighters who were on top of the U-Haul trailers, extinguishing the blaze.

Local News 8 has reached out to the Idaho Falls Fire Department for more information on the cause of the fire, which is still unknown at this time.