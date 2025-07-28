Skip to Content
Fire crews tackle trailer fire behind Northgate Mile U-Haul

today at 4:52 PM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Fire Department was able to quickly put out a structure fire behind the U-Haul on Northgate Mile (Yellowstone Highway) on Monday afternoon. 

According to Pulse Point, several crews were called to the fire at 4:48 PM.

The fire appeared to be coming from two trailers behind the facility's storage units, facing Higbee Avenue. Eyewitness photos captured the efforts of firefighters who were on top of the U-Haul trailers, extinguishing the blaze.

Local News 8 has reached out to the Idaho Falls Fire Department for more information on the cause of the fire, which is still unknown at this time.

Stephanie Lucas

