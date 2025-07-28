Hall of Famer, Chicago Cubs great Ryne Sandberg dies at age 65

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Longtime Chicago Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg died Monday at age 65, his family announced on Sandberg’s verified Instagram page.

“It is with heavy hearts, we announce that Ryne passed away tonight in the comfort of his home. Ryne was surrounded by his loving wife Margaret, their children, and grandchildren,” the post read.

“We thank you for all of the kind words, support, and love during this difficult time. Ryne will forever be in our hearts.”

The Hall of Famer had been battling metastatic prostate cancer.

“Ryne Sandberg was a hero to a generation of Chicago Cubs fans and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in nearly 150 years of this historic franchise,” Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement.

“His dedication to and respect for the game, along with his unrelenting integrity, grit, hustle, and competitive fire were hallmarks of his career.”

Sandberg was a 10-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner during a 16-year playing career that was highlighted by winning the National League MVP award in 1984.

Former Cubs manager Jim Frey once said of Sandberg, “I’ve never seen a player work harder, and it seemed like the better he got, the harder he worked.”

“Ryno,” as he was affectionately called, started his professional career in 1981 with the Philadelphia Phillies, who drafted him out of high school. The Phillies traded him to the Cubs after one season, but Sandberg would later return to Philadelphia as a coach and manager.

“The Phillies family is devastated to learn of the passing of Ryne Sandberg,” the team said Monday. “He made a lifelong impact on so many including those who had the privilege of knowing him and working with him.”

Sandberg retired after the 1997 season as Major League Baseball’s record-holder for home runs as a second baseman at the time, and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

“Ryne Sandberg had a relentless work ethic and an unshakable positive outlook,” said Hall of Fame chairman Jane Forbes Clark. “We send our deepest sympathies to his wife, Margaret, and his family, as we remember and celebrate his life.”

After revealing his prostate cancer diagnosis in January 2024, Sandberg announced in August of that year that he was cancer-free. Then, in December, he said his cancer had returned and “spread to other organs.”

Sandberg spoke about his battle with cancer at the unveiling of a statue in his honor at Chicago’s Wrigley Field in June of 2024.

“My life changed a lot in 1984. But that’s nothing compared to what happened six months ago,” he said, referencing his cancer diagnosis.

“My thoughts today are instead about love, life, family and friends. I feel that love now. It was always there.”

The Chicago icon was a Cubbie through and through. On July 16, he posted on Instagram that he was committed to fighting the disease, still watching every Cubs game and was “excited for the second half and to see Wrigley rocking like 1984!”

Sandberg was remembered Monday by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

“Ryne Sandberg was a legend of the Chicago Cubs franchise and a beloved figure throughout Major League Baseball. He was a five-tool player who excelled in every facet of the game thanks to his power, speed and work ethic,” Manfred said in a statement.

“Ryne remained active in the game he loved as an ambassador for the Cubs, a manager for the Phillies and in the Minor Leagues, and a frequent participant at the Hall of Fame. His many friends across the game were in his corner as he courageously fought cancer in recent years. We will continue to support the important work of Stand Up To Cancer in Ryne’s memory.

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Ryne’s family, Cubs fans everywhere and his admirers throughout our National Pastime.”

