Several eastern Idaho groups win grant money from Idaho Fish and Game

In an official announcement today (Monday, July 28, 2025), the Idaho Fish and Game has granted $100,000 total to various conservation and recreation focused groups around the state. With a goal of taking care the state's wildlands for the public, Fish and Game says helping other organizations with similar goals is a win-win.

"So this is a way for our commissioners to get the community involved in conservation," said James Brower, an Idaho Fish and Game Communications Manger. "That's the goal of the whole program, is to get some of these community groups the funding that they need to really be involved and support conservation throughout the entire state."

Some of the winners in our region include Mackay High School for their aquaculture program, and Skyline High School for their trap team. The funds will help both schools better sponsor and manage their respective programs, and in some cases help cover fee's for students."

The biggest winner for the entire state was the Henry's Fork Foundation in Ashton which won $20,000 to help repair the road leading up to the Chester Dam Boat Ramp.

"It's going to address a much needed and arguably long overdue maintenance project," said Matt Hively, an Aquatic's Resource Manger for the Henry's Fork Foundation. "So now we're helping to maintain the road from the irrigation canal up to the hydro pant facility. That'll happen August 5th through the 7th where the road will be closed at that time."

From the Idaho Fish and Game website, here's a full list of this year's grant winners by region.

Panhandle Region

Idaho Trails Association

Award: $5,000

Project: Support backcountry trails maintenance in Units 7 and 9 to facilitate hunter access.

Kootenai Valley Sportsmen

Award: $2,500

Project: Support a youth pheasant hunting clinic at Boundary-Smith Creek WMA in Boundary County in cooperation with First Hunt Foundation.

First Hunt Foundation

Award: $2,500

Project: Support a youth pheasant hunting clinic at Boundary-Smith Creek WMA in Boundary County in cooperation with Kootenai Valley Sportsmen.

Clearwater Region

Idaho Trappers Association

Award: $10,000

Project: Fisher research project

Southwest Region

Idaho Conservation Officers Association

Award: $4,000

Project: Reduce registration fees for the Mark Hill Memorial Youth Conservation Camp.

Idaho Trails Association

Award: $4,400

Project: Clearing trails in the Big Creek and Indian Creek drainages.

Snake River Quail Forever

Award: $1,600

Project: Purchase of two shotguns to be used for wing shooting classes.

Magic Valley Region

Mule Deer Foundation

Award: $4,000

Project: Habitat improvement

Idaho Trappers Association

Award: $5,000

Project: Trapper’s education

Wood River Land Trust

Award: $1,000

Project: Macroinvertebrate study

Southeast Region

Blackfoot River Bowmen

Award: $5,000

Project: Longterm shooting range easement

National Wild Turkey Federation – Idaho Chapter

Award: $3,000

Project: Habitat improvement projects

East Idaho Houndsmen Association

Award: $1,000

Project: Youth hound hunting equipment

Idaho Trappers Association

Award: $1,000

Project: Youth trapping equipment

Upper Snake Region

American Bear Foundation

Award: $1,666

Project: Bear spray giveaway and trainings

Mackay High School

Award: $5,000

Project: Aquaculture lab improvements

Eastern Idaho Houndsmen Association

Award: $1,667

Project: Hound hunting equipment giveaway for annual youth event.

Skyline Trap Team

Award: $1,667

Project: Purchase of clays, transportation, and range fees for students.

Salmon Region

Cast Hope

Award: $9,605

Project: Fly fishing clinic for underprivileged youth.

Statewide Awards

Idaho Conservation Officers Association

Award: $10,000

Project: Reduce registration fees for the Mark Hill Memorial Youth Conservation Camp.

Henrys Fork Foundation