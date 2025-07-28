Several eastern Idaho groups win grant money from Idaho Fish and Game
In an official announcement today (Monday, July 28, 2025), the Idaho Fish and Game has granted $100,000 total to various conservation and recreation focused groups around the state. With a goal of taking care the state's wildlands for the public, Fish and Game says helping other organizations with similar goals is a win-win.
"So this is a way for our commissioners to get the community involved in conservation," said James Brower, an Idaho Fish and Game Communications Manger. "That's the goal of the whole program, is to get some of these community groups the funding that they need to really be involved and support conservation throughout the entire state."
Some of the winners in our region include Mackay High School for their aquaculture program, and Skyline High School for their trap team. The funds will help both schools better sponsor and manage their respective programs, and in some cases help cover fee's for students."
The biggest winner for the entire state was the Henry's Fork Foundation in Ashton which won $20,000 to help repair the road leading up to the Chester Dam Boat Ramp.
"It's going to address a much needed and arguably long overdue maintenance project," said Matt Hively, an Aquatic's Resource Manger for the Henry's Fork Foundation. "So now we're helping to maintain the road from the irrigation canal up to the hydro pant facility. That'll happen August 5th through the 7th where the road will be closed at that time."
From the Idaho Fish and Game website, here's a full list of this year's grant winners by region.
Panhandle Region
Idaho Trails Association
- Award: $5,000
- Project: Support backcountry trails maintenance in Units 7 and 9 to facilitate hunter access.
Kootenai Valley Sportsmen
- Award: $2,500
- Project: Support a youth pheasant hunting clinic at Boundary-Smith Creek WMA in Boundary County in cooperation with First Hunt Foundation.
First Hunt Foundation
- Award: $2,500
- Project: Support a youth pheasant hunting clinic at Boundary-Smith Creek WMA in Boundary County in cooperation with Kootenai Valley Sportsmen.
Clearwater Region
Idaho Trappers Association
- Award: $10,000
- Project: Fisher research project
Southwest Region
Idaho Conservation Officers Association
- Award: $4,000
- Project: Reduce registration fees for the Mark Hill Memorial Youth Conservation Camp.
Idaho Trails Association
- Award: $4,400
- Project: Clearing trails in the Big Creek and Indian Creek drainages.
Snake River Quail Forever
- Award: $1,600
- Project: Purchase of two shotguns to be used for wing shooting classes.
Magic Valley Region
Mule Deer Foundation
- Award: $4,000
- Project: Habitat improvement
Idaho Trappers Association
- Award: $5,000
- Project: Trapper’s education
Wood River Land Trust
- Award: $1,000
- Project: Macroinvertebrate study
Southeast Region
Blackfoot River Bowmen
- Award: $5,000
- Project: Longterm shooting range easement
National Wild Turkey Federation – Idaho Chapter
- Award: $3,000
- Project: Habitat improvement projects
East Idaho Houndsmen Association
- Award: $1,000
- Project: Youth hound hunting equipment
Idaho Trappers Association
- Award: $1,000
- Project: Youth trapping equipment
Upper Snake Region
American Bear Foundation
- Award: $1,666
- Project: Bear spray giveaway and trainings
Mackay High School
- Award: $5,000
- Project: Aquaculture lab improvements
Eastern Idaho Houndsmen Association
- Award: $1,667
- Project: Hound hunting equipment giveaway for annual youth event.
Skyline Trap Team
- Award: $1,667
- Project: Purchase of clays, transportation, and range fees for students.
Salmon Region
Cast Hope
- Award: $9,605
- Project: Fly fishing clinic for underprivileged youth.
Statewide Awards
Idaho Conservation Officers Association
- Award: $10,000
- Project: Reduce registration fees for the Mark Hill Memorial Youth Conservation Camp.
Henrys Fork Foundation
- Award: $20,000
- Project: Infrastructure improvements for the Chester Dam Access Site.