A maternity hospital was the safest place for ‘ray of sunshine’ expecting her first baby. Then Russia hit it with a missile

(CNN) — Diana Koshyk’s friends said the 23-year-old struggled to get pregnant and suffered several miscarriages before she and her husband finally got the news they were hoping for: they were expecting.

Doctors said the pregnancy was high risk, so Koshyk was sent to what she believed was the safest place for her and her baby – the maternity hospital in Kamianske in eastern Ukraine.

Early on Tuesday morning, the Russian military struck the hospital with a ballistic missile, killing Koshyk, her unborn child, and two other people. At least 22 were injured, including several nurses and midwives, a doctor and patients.

Koshyk’s sudden death, at a time when she was so filled with hope, shocked her loved ones.

“She and her husband wanted a child, but she had miscarriages … and then life smiled at her and she got pregnant, and she was already seven months, and then this happened,” Koshyk’s friend of 10 years, Yana Belobrova, told CNN.

Another longtime friend, Anna Bunich, described Koshyk as a “ray of sunshine.”

“She loved children very much and was eagerly awaiting her own … and now Russia cut their thread of life,” Bunich told CNN.

The maternity hospital in Kamianske was one of several clearly civilian targets that were struck by Russia just hours after US President Donald Trump announced he was slashing the 50-day deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war to just “10 or 12 days.”

Speaking to reporters in Scotland on Monday, Trump indicated his patience with Putin was running out.

“We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever,” Trump said, threatening to impose secondary sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas exports if his demand is not met.

Ukraine welcomed the new deadline, saying that Putin only responds to shows of strength.

“Clear stance and expressed determination by (Trump) – right on time, when a lot can change through strength for real peace,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.

But Trump’s new deadline did not deter Russia from launching deadly attacks.

At least 27 civilians were killed across Ukraine overnight into Tuesday morning, an exceptionally high death toll even considering the big rise in the number of drones and missiles Russia has been launching towards Ukraine recently.

Five people were killed when a rocket launcher strike hit a small food store in the village of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region and 16 civilian inmates died in an attack on a prison in Zaporizhzhia region.

Zelensky said the deadly attacks show Russia has no interest in peace.

“The Russian leadership is wasting the world’s time by talking about peace while simultaneously killing people,” he said,

“Every killing of our people by the Russians, every Russian strike – at a time when a ceasefire could have long been in place, if not for Russia’s refusal – all of this shows that Moscow deserves very harsh, truly painful, and therefore just and effective sanctions pressure.”

But the Kremlin seemed unphased by the new threats.

“We have taken note of President Trump’s statement yesterday,” Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

“The special military operation continues as before,” he added, using Moscow’s term for its war on Ukraine.

