‘The most selfless act of kindness’: Woman donates kidney to coworker’s son

GREEN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KJRH) — As more than 100,000 people sit on the transplant waiting list across the United States, one Green Country teenager can finally mark his name off that list thanks to a generous donation.

2 News first introduced you to Logan Thaxton in January, just days before he started dialysis.

Now, 7 months later he has a a new lease on life and a new kidney.

Hooked up to machines, in and out of hospitals, dialysis; it was once 15-year-old Logan Thaxton’s whole life.

“I don’t think he was sad or depressed, he just didn’t have anything to give,” said Nickia Barbee. “His body was shutting down.”

But now, everything is different, all thanks to Hannah Noyes-Barnes.

“I’m of the belief if you can help you always should no matter what,” said Hannah Noyes-Barnes.

2 News sat down with Noyes-Barnes and Logan’s mom Nickia Barbee more than 10 weeks after the surgery that changed the teen’s life.

“I thought it was the most selfless most incredible thing I’ve ever seen anyone do,” said Nickia Barbee.

When Noyes-Barnes saw an email from GRAND Mental Health in January, she didn’t know Barbee or her son Logan.

The email linked to a story 2 News did with the family, highlighting Logan’s desperate need for a kidney.

Noyes-Barnes and Barbee both work at GRAND Mental Health but had never met.

Living in Vinita, Noyes-Barnes saw car decals around town asking for a match for Logan, and after the email said Logan was a coworker’s son, she picked up the phone right away.

“I honestly just could not imagine watching and waiting for one of my children to pass away,” said Noyes-Barnes. “I feel like if I can, I will. So that’s what drove me to do it.”

From that first phone call in January, to 10 weeks of a 25-pound weight loss to qualify for organ donation, then countless tests, and finally a kidney donation.

Noyes-Barnes said it was a transformative experience, “I think honestly it was the biggest privilege of my life.”

Barbee said she finally has her son back.

“He’s been feeling feisty and sassy,” said Barbee. “He’s been feeling great.”

“When is the last time you would say that you’ve seen him this way,” asked 2 News’ Naomi Keitt?

“When he was like 5 or 6 probably,” answered Barbee. “He’s acting like a regular teenager now.

The donation is not only life-changing, it’s rare; an altruistic donor who gives to a stranger.

NPR reports it only have 300-400 times a year in the U-S.

“The most selfless act of kindness,” said Dr. Narendra Battula.

Dr. Narendra Battula with OU Health is Logan’s transplant surgeon.

He said living donors help speed up wait times for what could be a years long process to get an organ from a deceased donor and provide higher quality organ donations, which typically last longer.

“Given the sheer amount of demand, a living donor plays a powerful role in limiting that time spent on dialysis,” said Dr. Battula.

Barbee said it’s a gift she’ll never be able to repay.

“You just gave my son a chance at a normal life,” said Barbee.

Logan will get to go back to school in person in August. It’ll be the first time since last fall.

