5 things to know for July 30: Tsunami waves, NYC mass shooting, Emil Bove, Contraception, Climate summit

(CNN) — The soft glow of moonlight usually guides newly hatched loggerhead sea turtles from the beaches of Georgia’s Little St. Simons Island to the ocean. But massive interstate lights are putting the baby turtles in harm’s way.

1️⃣ Tsunami waves

A massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake that struck off Russia’s far eastern coast on Wednesday local time triggered tsunami waves that coursed across the Pacific. Tsunami advisories and warnings urging millions to move away from coastal zones and seek higher ground were issued in Russia, Japan, the Philippines, Chile, Peru, Indonesia and Ecuador, as well as in Hawaii, Alaska and the US West Coast. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tsunami waves began reaching Hawaii’s coast in the early evening local time. One wave, reported in Kahului on the north-central shore of Maui island, was over 5 feet high. Smaller waves arrived along the Washington, Oregon and California coastline early this morning; however, dangerous currents and additional surges are possible for hours after the initial waves. So far, minimal damage has been reported.

2️⃣ NYC mass shooting

The New York Police Department is sending investigators to Las Vegas to learn more about a possible motive for Monday’s deadly mass shooting in midtown Manhattan. Shane Devon Tamura, 27, left Las Vegas, where he lived, on Saturday and drove to New York City. On Monday evening, he used an assault-style rifle to shoot five people, killing four of them, inside a Park Avenue skyscraper that housed numerous corporate offices, including the NFL. Tamura was later found in a stairwell on the 33rd floor, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. A suicide note in his pocket expressed grievances with the NFL and alleged that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease linked to head trauma. According to sources, Tamura was a competitive football player in his youth. NYC Mayor Eric Adams said investigators believe Tamura was headed for the NFL offices, but took the wrong elevator. The medical examiner’s office said it plans to examine Tamura’s brain for CTE during the autopsy.

3️⃣ Emil Bove

Senate Republicans confirmed Emil Bove, who defended President Donald Trump in his criminal indictments, to a lifetime appointment as a federal appellate judge. Bove’s nomination to the bench for the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals was highly contentious. Several whistleblowers came forward to accuse him of improperly overseeing cases for the Trump administration. Democrats protested by walking out of a vote on his nomination. And more than 75 former federal and state judges, both conservative and liberal, called for his nomination to be rejected, saying his “egregious record of mistreating law enforcement officers, abusing power, and disregarding the law itself disqualifies him for this position.” Bove repeatedly rebuffed such claims and a Justice Department spokesman previously told CNN that he “will make an excellent judge.”

4️⃣ Contraception

The Trump administration plans to destroy nearly $10 million worth of contraceptives that were procured by USAID rather than deliver the supplies to women in need overseas. The contraceptives, which are mostly long-lasting types of birth control such as IUDs and injectables, are currently stored in a warehouse in Belgium. The “preliminary decision” to destroy the family-planning supplies was confirmed by a State Department spokesperson. Doing so will cost $167,000. “They have to double incinerate the products because they contain high levels of hormones and they don’t want to risk leaking the byproducts out in the environment, which likely adds to the cost,” a congressional aide told CNN. “The Trump administration is quite literally burning taxpayer money.”

5️⃣ Climate summit

When COP30, the annual UN climate summit, opens in Brazil this November, the US doesn’t plan to have an official presence. The Trump administration has fired all of its climate negotiators and eliminated the State Department’s Office of Global Change. Without the department’s climate staff in place, even Capitol Hill lawmakers who usually attend the summits have been unable to get accredited, a source told CNN. COP30 is expected to be a landmark summit, one that will set the global climate agenda for the next 10 years. While some experts fear the US’ absence from the talks may derail other nations’ climate ambitions, it could also hand a geopolitical advantage to China. “It is likely that China’s voice will be heard more loudly (at COP30), as they have identified growth in green technologies as a key pillar of their economic strategy,” said Joeri Rogelj, a climate scientist at Imperial College London.

Breakfast browse

Planning to fly Spirit Airlines for the holidays?

The strapped budget carrier expects to enact major staffing changes to match its downsized schedule.

Australia reverses course on YouTube

The country’s government has decided to include the world’s largest video platform in its social media ban for children under 16.

Ozzy Osbourne’s last ride

Ozzy Osbourne’s last ride

The “Crazy Train” singer’s funeral procession will travel through Birmingham — his hometown in England — today.

Billy Joel sets the record straight

The 76-year-old singer has been in a few car accidents, but not for the reason many people believe.

‘The Focker family is expanding’

The fourth installment of the “Meet the Parents” film franchise just announced its catchy new title, cast and release date.

Big number

$1 billion

That’s how much of a hit Procter & Gamble says its profits will take due to President Trump’s tariffs. As a result, the maker of several household staples, including Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, plans to increase prices on about 25% of its products, starting next month.

Quotable

“We’re putting people who really do want to help themselves in a terrible position.”

— Kendra Davenport, president and CEO of Easterseals, on the thousands of low-income seniors who could soon be unemployed because funding hasn’t come through for a decades-old federal job training and placement program.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ Meet China’s ‘rat people’

Videos about this lifestyle have become popular with younger generations.

