Colorado dentist James Craig found guilty of murdering his wife

By Jennifer McRae

Click here for updates on this story

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — An Arapahoe County jury has returned a guilty verdict in the trial of James Craig, the Colorado dentist accused of poisoning and killing his wife. The jury returned the verdict, along with five other guilty verdicts, on Wednesday afternoon.

Craig was on trial after he was charged with the murder of his wife, Angela, in 2023 by putting poisonous arsenic in her protein shakes.

The jury returned guilty verdicts on first-degree murder, two counts of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence, two counts of solicitation to commit first-degree perjury, and solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

The solicitation to commit murder charge stems from allegations that he sought a fellow jail inmate to kill an investigator in his case, investigators said.

Prosecutors claimed Craig’s internet browsing history included search terms like “How to make murder look like a heart attack?” “Is there such thing as an undetectable poison?” and “How long does it take to die from arsenic poisoning?”

During opening statements in the trial, Craig’s defense attorney Ashley Witham suggested that Angela’s death may have been a suicide, saying the case is not as “cut and dry” as the prosecution claims.

The conviction for first-degree murder includes a sentence of up to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as Colorado doesn’t have the death penalty.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.