Laguna Beach church to demolish 110-year-old bungalow for parking spaces

LAGUNA BEACH, California (KCAL, KCBS) — The Laguna Beach City Council approved a church’s plan to demolish a more than 110-year-old bungalow to open up more parking spaces for its congregants.

Local history buffs said the bungalow, best known as the Blue Cottage, is the second-oldest home in downtown Laguna Beach and was built in 1914. The historic Laguna Presbyterian Church owns it.

“I think it’s a shame that we’re losing such an old part of our history,” resident Brian Sadler said.

Laguna Mayor Alex Rounaghi said the Blue Cottage on Third Street is uninhabitable. The church wants to demolish the bungalow for seven additional parking spaces for its congregants, according to the city.

Longtime resident Bob Borthwick spoke before the city council approved the plan.

“I mean, from my point of view, going down to speak, it was not to get into the technicalities of whether they have the right to do it or not, but it was more the broader picture of, should we be doing this?” Borthwick said. “Could we do it another way that might be a win-win for everybody. I mean, there could be artists having a studio in this. There could be seniors living there.”

Village Laguna, which works to preserve the charm of the beach city, asked the city council to deny the demolition request, as the church’s previous application to remove the bungalow was rejected.

The church leadership expects to receive the demolition permit within the next few weeks.

