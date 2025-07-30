Search underway for missing kayaker in Fox River

By Marissa Perlman, Elyssa Kaufman

ST. CHARLES, Illinois (WBBM) — The search continues for a missing kayaker on the Fox River in St. Charles, Illinois.

According to the City of St. Charles, firefighters were called to search the area of Ferson Creek Park just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said two kayakers were fishing when one man fell out of his kayak and into the water.

He never resurfaced.

The other kayaker made it to shore safely and called for help.

Officials said a boat on the water was also involved. First responders are investigating whether a wake from the boat caused the kayaker to fall out or if the boat collided directly with the kayaker.

First responders made contact with the boat driver.

Nearly 30 area fire departments assisted in the search effort through the night until 5 a.m. The search turned to a recovery effort on Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m., officials confirmed.

“We want to map it out as best we can before we put divers in the water because the divers are dealing with humidity,” The fire chief said. “It’s a lot of labor, and that’s why we had so many departments responding, because of the exertion that gets put on the individual members.”

Ferson Creek Park serves as a boat launch area with kayaks and canoes, and is surrounded by the Fox River.

