Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Suspicious package found inside UPMC Mercy Pavilion prompts police response

By
Published 10:25 AM

By Chris Hoffman

Click here for updates on this story

    PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A suspicious package was found and opened inside the UPMC Mercy Pavilion, prompting a police response on Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and Hazmat teams responded to the building after receiving reports of a suspicious package found inside an office.

Police say an employee opened the package, discovering a powdery substance and subsequently notified 911.

One person has been transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Two others were evaluated at the scene, police said.

Hazmat crews tested the substance found in the package, saying what was found was benign.

UPMC said in a statement that the substance was determined to be flour, and normal operations have resumed at their facility.

Fire crews say there was a letter with the powder, but they were told it was not a threatening message.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content