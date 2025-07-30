Teton Literacy Center launches comprehensive college & career readiness roadmap

The following is a press release from the Teton Literacy Center

TETON, Wyo. (KIFI) — A new, comprehensive online resource hub—Roadmap to College & Beyond—has officially launched to support Teton County students and families in navigating life after high school.

Created by Teton Literacy Center in partnership with valuable community partners and the amazing Ellbogen Foundation, whose financial support made this project possible, the site serves as a one-stop hub for college and career readiness resources—whether planning for college, exploring trades, or entering the workforce, the platform offers clear, accessible guidance for every step of the journey.

Designed with local input and built around the needs of both students and parents, the website is a place for academic support, career exploration, college application tools, financial aid resources, and much more. With grade-specific checklists, college planning timelines, and a dedicated parents' corner, the Roadmap to College & Beyond helps users confidently prepare for post-high school success—starting as early as 9th grade.

“This site empowers students to make informed decisions about their futures—whether that includes college, trades, employment, or service,” said Carisa Barnett, Executive Director of TLC. “We wanted to make a resource that speaks to the diverse goals of our community’s youth and gives families the tools to support them.”

Key features of the site include:

Grade-by-Grade Guidance: Practical steps and checklists for each high school year

In addition to college readiness, the platform also links to general community services, including mental health support, food assistance, and housing help—ensuring students and families have the foundational resources they need to thrive.

The Roadmap to College & Beyond was developed in partnership with educators, community organizations, and families throughout Teton County to reflect the unique opportunities and challenges of the region.

“Every student deserves a path forward—and someone to walk alongside them,” said Barnett. “This platform is about illustrating the many options to achieve success and giving our students the confidence and resources to pursue it.”

To begin your roadmap, click HERE.