The US economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The US economy expanded sharply in the second quarter as businesses dialed back on imports after stocking up earlier in the year to get ahead of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Gross domestic product, which captures all the goods and services produced in the economy, registered an annualized rate of 3% in the April-through-June period, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. That’s up sharply from the -0.5% rate in the first quarter, which was the first quarterly GDP decline since 2022. Economists polled by data firm FactSet estimated second-quarter GDP to come in at a 2% rate.

The latest GDP report is a key part of an avalanche of economic news this week expected to show how consumers and businesses are weathering Trump’s sweeping economic policies. But the tariff-driven buying frenzies in the beginning of the year have made it difficult to asses the underlying health and direction of the world’s largest economy.

In the first quarter, surging imports took a toll on economic growth, but that trend reversed in the second quarter as businesses drew from their existing inventories instead of importing, in turn boosting GDP.

After surging nearly 38% from January through March, imports plummeted 30.2% in the following three-month period. That contributed the lion’s share of economic growth from April through June when also factoring in exports, which add to GDP.

But underlying details in the report also show that consumers and businesses haven’t retrenched in the face of persistent uncertainty about the economy, which is helping propel economic growth.

“My motto these past six years at Morgan Stanley is don’t underestimate the resilience of the US economy,” Sarah Wolfe, senior economist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, told CNN. “That doesn’t mean we’re not in a slowdown, but I think it takes quite a bit to push the US into a recession. We have a pretty dynamic economy, for better or for worse.”

Consumer spending, which powers about 70% of the US economy, picked up sharply in the second quarter to a 1.4% rate, up from the anemic 0.5% in the first quarter.

A key gauge of underlying demand in the economy — real final sales to private domestic purchasers — slowed in the second quarter to an annualized rate of 1.2%, the weakest pace since the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 1.9% earlier in the year.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.