How much house $1 million buys you in Idaho Falls
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Idaho Falls. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
6695 S High Creek Ln, Idaho Falls
– Price: $999,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,016
– Price per square foot: $248
– See 6695 S High Creek Ln, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
2075 S Rimrock Dr, Idaho Falls
– Price: $990,000
– 7 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,943
– Price per square foot: $166
– See 2075 S Rimrock Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
1750 Coronado St, Idaho Falls
– Price: $960,000
– 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
– Square feet: 6,433
– Price per square foot: $149
– See 1750 Coronado St, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
5465 Rio Seco Dr, Idaho Falls
– Price: $950,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,500
– Price per square foot: $211
– See 5465 Rio Seco Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
6121 Glass Mountain Blvd, Idaho Falls
– Price: $950,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,545
– Price per square foot: $267
– See 6121 Glass Mountain Blvd, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
6850 E Valverde St, Idaho Falls
– Price: $949,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,382
– Price per square foot: $216
– See 6850 E Valverde St, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
14050 N 65th E, Idaho Falls
– Price: $925,000
– 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 6,011
– Price per square foot: $153
– See 14050 N 65th E, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
1052 E 129 N, Idaho Falls
– Price: $899,900
– 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 10,344
– Price per square foot: $86
– See 1052 E 129 N, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
4406 Dry Creek Rd, Ammon
– Price: $899,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,770
– Price per square foot: $238
– See 4406 Dry Creek Rd, Ammon on Redfin.com
346 N Canyon Creek Rd, Idaho Falls
– Price: $890,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,472
– Price per square foot: $199
– See 346 N Canyon Creek Rd, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
5804 Dune Village Way, Idaho Falls
– Price: $879,000
– 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,058
– Price per square foot: $216
– See 5804 Dune Village Way, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
2819 W Meadow Lark Ln, Idaho Falls
– Price: $875,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,940
– Price per square foot: $177
– See 2819 W Meadow Lark Ln, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
8065 S Black Hawk Dr, Idaho Falls
– Price: $845,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,524
– Price per square foot: $152
– See 8065 S Black Hawk Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
5440 E Rio Seco Dr, Ammon
– Price: $839,000
– 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,628
– Price per square foot: $231
– See 5440 E Rio Seco Dr, Ammon on Redfin.com
396 Cranbrook Ln, Idaho Falls
– Price: $830,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,667
– Price per square foot: $177
– See 396 Cranbrook Ln, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
3867 E 49 N, Idaho Falls
– Price: $830,000
– 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,200
– Price per square foot: $197
– See 3867 E 49 N, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
5264 Skidmore Dr, Idaho Falls
– Price: $830,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,975
– Price per square foot: $208
– See 5264 Skidmore Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
5700 Gleneagles Dr, Idaho Falls
– Price: $825,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,644
– Price per square foot: $146
– See 5700 Gleneagles Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
6111 Bay Hill Dr, Idaho Falls
– Price: $805,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,039
– Price per square foot: $199
– See 6111 Bay Hill Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
220 Stillwater Dr, Idaho Falls
– Price: $799,999
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,936
– Price per square foot: $162
– See 220 Stillwater Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
5856 Gleneagles Dr, Idaho Falls
– Price: $799,900
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,353
– Price per square foot: $149
– See 5856 Gleneagles Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
200 W Commons Rd, Idaho Falls
– Price: $799,900
– 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,040
– Price per square foot: $197
– See 200 W Commons Rd, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
6648 Sundown Cir, Idaho Falls
– Price: $799,900
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,390
– Price per square foot: $334
– See 6648 Sundown Cir, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
2300 S Boulevard Blvd, Idaho Falls
– Price: $780,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 6,710
– Price per square foot: $116
– See 2300 S Boulevard Blvd, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
5085 Eaglewood Dr, Idaho Falls
– Price: $779,000
– 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,608
– Price per square foot: $169
– See 5085 Eaglewood Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
144 Links Way, Idaho Falls
– Price: $775,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,312
– Price per square foot: $179
– See 144 Links Way, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
5249 N 5th W, Idaho Falls
– Price: $774,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,283
– Price per square foot: $146
– See 5249 N 5th W, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
4271 N Sutter Ln, Idaho Falls
– Price: $774,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,780
– Price per square foot: $161
– See 4271 N Sutter Ln, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
5148 Rockland Dr, Idaho Falls
– Price: $769,000
– 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,152
– Price per square foot: $149
– See 5148 Rockland Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
6644 S Ensenada Cir, Idaho Falls
– Price: $750,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,478
– Price per square foot: $215
– See 6644 S Ensenada Cir, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
1574 Palm Springs Dr, Idaho Falls
– Price: $749,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,574
– Price per square foot: $163
– See 1574 Palm Springs Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,396
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,392
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,662
– Price per square foot: $601
– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
– Price: $1,000,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,153
– Price per square foot: $317
– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,001
– Price per square foot: $999
– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,670
– Price per square foot: $598
– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
