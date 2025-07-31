scarp577 // Shutterstock

How much house $1 million buys you in Idaho Falls

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Idaho Falls. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

6695 S High Creek Ln, Idaho Falls

– Price: $999,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,016

– Price per square foot: $248

– See 6695 S High Creek Ln, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

2075 S Rimrock Dr, Idaho Falls

– Price: $990,000

– 7 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,943

– Price per square foot: $166

– See 2075 S Rimrock Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

1750 Coronado St, Idaho Falls

– Price: $960,000

– 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

– Square feet: 6,433

– Price per square foot: $149

– See 1750 Coronado St, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

5465 Rio Seco Dr, Idaho Falls

– Price: $950,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,500

– Price per square foot: $211

– See 5465 Rio Seco Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

6121 Glass Mountain Blvd, Idaho Falls

– Price: $950,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,545

– Price per square foot: $267

– See 6121 Glass Mountain Blvd, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

6850 E Valverde St, Idaho Falls

– Price: $949,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,382

– Price per square foot: $216

– See 6850 E Valverde St, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

14050 N 65th E, Idaho Falls

– Price: $925,000

– 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 6,011

– Price per square foot: $153

– See 14050 N 65th E, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

1052 E 129 N, Idaho Falls

– Price: $899,900

– 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 10,344

– Price per square foot: $86

– See 1052 E 129 N, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

4406 Dry Creek Rd, Ammon

– Price: $899,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,770

– Price per square foot: $238

– See 4406 Dry Creek Rd, Ammon on Redfin.com

346 N Canyon Creek Rd, Idaho Falls

– Price: $890,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,472

– Price per square foot: $199

– See 346 N Canyon Creek Rd, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

5804 Dune Village Way, Idaho Falls

– Price: $879,000

– 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,058

– Price per square foot: $216

– See 5804 Dune Village Way, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

2819 W Meadow Lark Ln, Idaho Falls

– Price: $875,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,940

– Price per square foot: $177

– See 2819 W Meadow Lark Ln, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

8065 S Black Hawk Dr, Idaho Falls

– Price: $845,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,524

– Price per square foot: $152

– See 8065 S Black Hawk Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

5440 E Rio Seco Dr, Ammon

– Price: $839,000

– 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,628

– Price per square foot: $231

– See 5440 E Rio Seco Dr, Ammon on Redfin.com

396 Cranbrook Ln, Idaho Falls

– Price: $830,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,667

– Price per square foot: $177

– See 396 Cranbrook Ln, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

3867 E 49 N, Idaho Falls

– Price: $830,000

– 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,200

– Price per square foot: $197

– See 3867 E 49 N, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

5264 Skidmore Dr, Idaho Falls

– Price: $830,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,975

– Price per square foot: $208

– See 5264 Skidmore Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

5700 Gleneagles Dr, Idaho Falls

– Price: $825,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,644

– Price per square foot: $146

– See 5700 Gleneagles Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

6111 Bay Hill Dr, Idaho Falls

– Price: $805,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,039

– Price per square foot: $199

– See 6111 Bay Hill Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

220 Stillwater Dr, Idaho Falls

– Price: $799,999

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,936

– Price per square foot: $162

– See 220 Stillwater Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

5856 Gleneagles Dr, Idaho Falls

– Price: $799,900

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,353

– Price per square foot: $149

– See 5856 Gleneagles Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

200 W Commons Rd, Idaho Falls

– Price: $799,900

– 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,040

– Price per square foot: $197

– See 200 W Commons Rd, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

6648 Sundown Cir, Idaho Falls

– Price: $799,900

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,390

– Price per square foot: $334

– See 6648 Sundown Cir, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

2300 S Boulevard Blvd, Idaho Falls

– Price: $780,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 6,710

– Price per square foot: $116

– See 2300 S Boulevard Blvd, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

5085 Eaglewood Dr, Idaho Falls

– Price: $779,000

– 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,608

– Price per square foot: $169

– See 5085 Eaglewood Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

144 Links Way, Idaho Falls

– Price: $775,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,312

– Price per square foot: $179

– See 144 Links Way, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

5249 N 5th W, Idaho Falls

– Price: $774,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,283

– Price per square foot: $146

– See 5249 N 5th W, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

4271 N Sutter Ln, Idaho Falls

– Price: $774,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,780

– Price per square foot: $161

– See 4271 N Sutter Ln, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

5148 Rockland Dr, Idaho Falls

– Price: $769,000

– 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,152

– Price per square foot: $149

– See 5148 Rockland Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

6644 S Ensenada Cir, Idaho Falls

– Price: $750,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,478

– Price per square foot: $215

– See 6644 S Ensenada Cir, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

1574 Palm Springs Dr, Idaho Falls

– Price: $749,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,574

– Price per square foot: $163

– See 1574 Palm Springs Dr, Idaho Falls on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,396

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,392

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,662

– Price per square foot: $601

– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

– Price: $1,000,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,153

– Price per square foot: $317

– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,001

– Price per square foot: $999

– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,670

– Price per square foot: $598

– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.