“I want to solve my mom’s murder”: Cadet honors late mother by graduating junior police academy

By Paris Flannigan

Click here for updates on this story

OPELOUSAS, Louisana (KATC) — Wednesday morning brought more than just celebration for 11-year-old Kaiden Vallian — it marked a milestone rooted in pain, purpose, and love.

Kaiden stood proud as he marched across the stage, graduating from the Opelousas Junior Police Academy. For many kids, the summer program is a fun way to learn leadership and the act of service — but for Kaiden, it’s something much more.

“It feels good to graduate, because I can help my community when I grow up,” he said. Just last month, KATC introduced you to Kaiden’s mother, Kiare Vallian. The 29-year-old aspiring nurse was shot and killed on Elementary Lane two and a half years ago — a case that remains unsolved. Kaiden was just 9 years old at the time.

Now, he’s channeling his grief into a mission: to join law enforcment and bring his mother’s killer to justice.

“I want to become an undercover FBI agent… so I can solve my momma’s case,” Kaiden said. His grandmother, Holly Winch, stood proudly in the crowd.

“I’m so thrilled, my heart is full,” she said. “His mother was a go-getter… and now to see him follow this path, it warms my heart. He reminds me so much of her.” As Kaiden’s name was called and cheers rang out, Winch said she knows her daughter would have been the loudest voice in the room.

“I can relate to him — my mother was also a victim of a violent crime, and we never found the suspects. That motivates and encourages me to do what I do — to bring closure to families,” said Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc.

“If she were here, she’d be shouting, ‘Go Kaiden! Momma’s so proud of you!’” Winch added. “And I know she’s smiling down right now. ”Kaiden’s graduation may be the end of a summer program, but for him — it’s the beginning of a lifelong mission fueled by love and legacy.

“I love you, Momma,” a message Kaiden holds on to tightly.

Kiare’s murder is still under investigation. To learn more about the Opelousas Junior Police Academy, you can call (337) 948-2500.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.