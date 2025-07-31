Lawn care owner in shock after two kids steal three vehicles: “This is just mind-boggling”

By Heath Kalb

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — Two people were accused of breaking in and stealing three cars at Elowsky Lawn Services in Waterford Township, Michigan, on Sunday night, and the owner was shocked to learn that the suspects are 12 and 13 years old.

The business released footage showing the two kids stealing three Chevrolet Silverados.

Authorities say it was the 12-year-old boy’s second time in a month getting caught stealing vehicles from an area business.

“Come to find out it’s these young kids who were so brazenly stealing not just one vehicle, they stole one, went and dropped it off somewhere, came back, stole another on,e dropped it off, came back and stole another one,” owner Stephanie Elowsky told CBS News Detroit. “I have a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old myself, so the idea of a 12 and 13-year-old doing this is just mind-boggling. I can’t even explain to you how crazy the last few days have been.”

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that the 13-year-old’s mother turned the child over to police after seeing the footage.

“Now having a second encounter, a second arrest, we’re hopeful with the probate court intervention that a real strong message and a positive path forward can be achieved,” Bouchard said.

Elowsky Lawn Services is now back to business as usual, awaiting all of its property to be returned and restored. Authorities are hoping to make sure these young boys never do something like this again.

“Real life is not Grand Theft Auto. Even in the video game, there’s not a lot of good outcomes,” Bouchard said.

