Mountain View Hospital expands imaging and urology services in Idaho Falls

The following is a press release from Mountain View Hospital:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Mountain View Hospital is expanding imaging and urology services in Idaho Falls with the opening of a new outpatient building near the hospital’s main campus. Urology Associates and Mountain View Imaging Center will start seeing patients at 2235 E 25th Street in Idaho Falls on August 11. The expansion is part of Mountain View’s continued commitment to meeting the growing healthcare needs of the community.

“This new building is part of our ongoing commitment to provide high-quality care close to home for people across the Snake River Valley,” said Amy Larsen, Vice President of Hospital Services. “With more space and state-of-the-art facilities, Urology Associates and Mountain View Imaging Center will be better equipped to meet the needs of patients in our growing community.”

Mountain View Imaging Center will offer MRI, CT, X-ray, mammograms, bone density testing, known as a DEXA scan, echocardiogram and ultrasound. When the facility opens, it will become Mountain View Hospital’s exclusive location for mammograms and bone density scans.

Radiology at Mountain View Hospital, the organization’s original imaging center located inside the hospital, will continue to see patients. When community members schedule imaging services, they will be directed to one of the two locations. Patients will receive a call or text ahead of their scheduled visit to remind them of their appointment location.

Urology Associates also plans to start seeing patients at the new location on August 11. By relocating to 2235 E 25th Street, Urology Associates will have more exam and procedure rooms, as well as improved parking for patients. The team hopes the new facility will allow Urology Associates to meet the evolving needs of the community and improve the overall patient experience.

Urology Associates will be closed from August 4 to August 8 to allow the clinic to move into their new location.

Patients who have questions about the move should contact Mountain View Imaging or Urology Associates directly.