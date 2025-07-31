Terrifying Flight: Idaho Falls passenger recounts mid-air horror on international Delta Flight from Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) — A flight from the Salt Lake City International Airport heading overseas left passengers fearing for their lives last night, July 30. The Delta Airlines flight carrying 275 passengers and 13 crew members experienced significant turbulence while flying over Wyoming.

Andrew Schneider, a passenger from Idaho Falls, described the terrifying ordeal: 'We were maybe 15 minutes... maybe an hour into the flight, and the turbulence gets way worse. Apparently, our pilots lost contact with air traffic control... and so we were flying blind.

When the turbulence hit, Schneider says he and the other passengers feared for their lives as several people and service carts hit the ceiling.

"The most terrifying part [was] people hit the ceiling. We were all thinking, this is it. Is this how we go?"

The incident forced an emergency landing in Minnesota, where 25 people on board were taken to hospitals, but have since been released. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident.

You can watch the full interview where Schneider shares his harrowing experience above.