Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe sentenced to 12 years of house arrest

(CNN) — Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe was sentenced Friday to 12 years of house arrest after being found guilty of procedural fraud and witness bribery.

Uribe had pleaded not guilty. His defense attorney previously announced that they would file an appeal.

Judge Sandra Heredia of Bogotá’s 44th Criminal Court announced the sentence four days after she found the former president guilty of the crimes. Heredia had acquitted Uribe of another charge for alleged bribery of a prosecutor.

Uribe, 73, who governed Colombia from 2002 to 2010, is the country’s first former president to be criminally convicted.

The case began in 2012, when Uribe, of the now-opposition Centro Democrático party, accused Senator Iván Cepeda, of the ruling Historic Pact, of trying to link him to the creation of a paramilitary group. Cepeda has denied the accusations.

The situation took a turn in 2018, when the Colombian Supreme Court decided to open an investigation against Uribe for alleged witness tampering.

After years of investigations and legal appeals by Uribe’s defense, in May 2024, the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office formally charged him with three crimes: procedural fraud, bribery in criminal proceedings, and bribery.

The accusation led to a trial that lasted 67 days and concluded this week.

Uribe maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings, a position supported by politicians such as former President Iván Duque and other opposition politicians. In contrast, figures close to the government celebrated the ruling, which they considered a sign of justice.

On Tuesday, Cepeda celebrated the decision and told CNN that he knows the case still has other avenues to pursue. “There is still a long way to go,” the senator said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

