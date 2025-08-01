Ghislaine Maxwell moved to federal prison camp in Texas

By Kaitlan Collins, Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who had been serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida, has been moved to a lower-security federal prison camp in Texas.

“We can confirm, Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas,” BOP spokesperson Donald Murphy said in a statement to CNN.

Maxwell, who was sentenced in 2022 for carrying out a years-long scheme with Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls, has continued to appeal her conviction, including the Supreme Court.

The move comes a week after Maxwell met in private with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at the US attorney’s office in Tallahassee. Details of that meeting have not been made public, though her lawyer has said that Maxwell “honestly answered every question that Mr. Blanche asked.”

Murphy declined to give any explanation for Maxwell’s move. The Justice Department has not responded to questions from CNN.

Her prosecution, along with Epstein’s, has long been a focal point for those who believe that powerful people are covering for each other’s crimes, a notion that has again spiked in the last month after the Justice Department declined to make public additional evidence in the Epstein investigation or prosecution.

Maxwell has publicly levied that attention to try to work with the government in several respects. Her meetings with Blanche lasted two full days. She has also offered to testify before Congress if major conditions were met, including immunity and receiving the questions beforehand.

Least-restrictive federal prison facility

A minimum-security prison camp, like in Bryan, is the least-restrictive type of facility among federal prisons, housing inmates considered to be low-risk, non-violent and unlikely to escape. Camps have very little or no fencing containing the inmates, and inside they are able to move relatively freely.

Other inmates in the camp for women include Jen Shah, who was on the TV show “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” and Elizabeth Holmes, formerly of the blood-testing company Theranos.

Sam Mangel, a prison consultant who doesn’t represent Maxwell, suggested that she could run the risk of being threatened, hurt or injured in Tallahassee, especially if she continues to cooperate with the Justice Department, because the Tallahassee prison houses gang members and violent offenders.

“Given her situation, it’s the best for her,” Mangel told CNN.

But family members of Virginia Giuffre — one of the women who accused Epstein of sex trafficking and who died by suicide earlier this year — and other accusers of Epstein and Maxwell reacted to the news with “horror and outrage,” saying that it “smacks of a cover up.”

They accused President Donald Trump of sending a message that “pedophiles deserve preferential treatment and their victims do not matter.”

“Without any notification to the Maxwell victims, the government overnight has moved Maxwell to a minimum security luxury prison in Texas. This is the justice system failing victims right before our eyes,” wrote accusers Maria Farmer and Annie Farmer, as well as Giuffre family members Sky and Amanda Roberts and Lanette and Danny Wilson.

“The Trump administration should not credit a word Maxwell says, as the government itself sought charges against Maxwell for being a serial liar. This move smacks of a cover up. The victims deserve better,” they added.

