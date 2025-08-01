He knew what it was like to not have school supplies. Now he’s helping other kids.

By Caroline Coleburn

ASHLAND, Virginia (WTVR) — It’s only been a few months since Chance Archer graduated from Patrick Henry High School, but he’s wasting no time helping out the next generation.

Archer launched his nonprofit, “One Small Chance,” after remembering what it was like to not have school supplies on his first day of middle school.

“I felt disadvantaged, and there wasn’t really a support system. Having the little things like a nice bookbag or pens and being prepared kind of made me feel disadvantaged in classes,” said Archer.

Chance doesn’t want any other child to have that same feeling.

On Saturday, August 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chance will hold his second annual “One Small Chance” Back to School Drive at the Walmart on Hill Carter Parkway in Ashland.

He’s asking people to drop off supplies such as backpacks, pens, headphones, pencils, and more.

Chance will then work with Hanover Social Resources and Social Services to ensure the supplies get to the children who need them.

“Families specifically reached out in Ashland Elementary, like a single mom who really appreciated the school supplies and the bookbags because she had about three children. School supplies are really expensive nowadays, and especially being a single mom or a single parent in this economy, having no support and multiple children in the school system, she really appreciated it,” he noted.

While Chance is heading to the University of Virginia this month, he also just launched the One Small Chance mentorship program, where recent Hanover County graduates will work to help provide high school students with information and resources to prepare them for college.

