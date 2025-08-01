Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

How much house $1 million buys you in Pocatello

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Pocatello. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

12726 Laramie Ln, Pocatello

– Price: $999,900

– 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,564

– Price per square foot: $219

– See 12726 Laramie Ln, Pocatello on Redfin.com

11777 N Cumberland Dr, Pocatello

– Price: $975,000

– 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,898

– Price per square foot: $199

– See 11777 N Cumberland Dr, Pocatello on Redfin.com

2608 Hartford, Pocatello

– Price: $975,000

– 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,660

– Price per square foot: $209

– See 2608 Hartford, Pocatello on Redfin.com

1975 Arlington Dr, Pocatello

– Price: $950,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,266

– Price per square foot: $222

– See 1975 Arlington Dr, Pocatello on Redfin.com

4210 Johnny Creek Rd, Pocatello

– Price: $947,000

– 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,290

– Price per square foot: $220

– See 4210 Johnny Creek Rd, Pocatello on Redfin.com

2101 Keagan Ct, Pocatello

– Price: $839,900

– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,382

– Price per square foot: $191

– See 2101 Keagan Ct, Pocatello on Redfin.com

7696 Prospector Holw, Pocatello

– Price: $817,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,046

– Price per square foot: $161

– See 7696 Prospector Holw, Pocatello on Redfin.com

14735 Berkshire, Pocatello

– Price: $799,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,749

– Price per square foot: $168

– See 14735 Berkshire, Pocatello on Redfin.com

2027 Mariah Way, Pocatello

– Price: $789,900

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,861

– Price per square foot: $204

– See 2027 Mariah Way, Pocatello on Redfin.com

2249 Grayson Way, Pocatello

– Price: $779,900

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,658

– Price per square foot: $213

– See 2249 Grayson Way, Pocatello on Redfin.com

4995 W Timberline Ln, Pocatello

– Price: $779,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,216

– Price per square foot: $242

– See 4995 W Timberline Ln, Pocatello on Redfin.com

12568 N Hawthorne Rd, Chubbuck

– Price: $765,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,824

– Price per square foot: $200

– See 12568 N Hawthorne Rd, Chubbuck on Redfin.com

13341 N Walton Rd, Pocatello

– Price: $750,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,258

– Price per square foot: $230

– See 13341 N Walton Rd, Pocatello on Redfin.com

7554 N Valley Vista Rd, Pocatello

– Price: $749,900

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,890

– Price per square foot: $259

– See 7554 N Valley Vista Rd, Pocatello on Redfin.com

14861 Berkshire Ave, Pocatello

– Price: $725,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,387

– Price per square foot: $303

– See 14861 Berkshire Ave, Pocatello on Redfin.com

14813 Berkshire Ave, Pocatello

– Price: $719,900

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,616

– Price per square foot: $199

– See 14813 Berkshire Ave, Pocatello on Redfin.com

4514 Center St, Pocatello

– Price: $719,900

– 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,584

– Price per square foot: $200

– See 4514 Center St, Pocatello on Redfin.com

2390 Satterfield Dr, Pocatello

– Price: $699,900

– 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,395

– Price per square foot: $159

– See 2390 Satterfield Dr, Pocatello on Redfin.com

14790 Kensington Ln, Pocatello

– Price: $699,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,989

– Price per square foot: $351

– See 14790 Kensington Ln, Pocatello on Redfin.com

2820 Summit, Pocatello

– Price: $695,000

– 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,662

– Price per square foot: $149

– See 2820 Summit, Pocatello on Redfin.com

1433 Shadow Pines Way, Pocatello

– Price: $689,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,418

– Price per square foot: $201

– See 1433 Shadow Pines Way, Pocatello on Redfin.com

11696 N Philbin, Pocatello

– Price: $689,000

– 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

– Square feet: 2,928

– Price per square foot: $235

– See 11696 N Philbin, Pocatello on Redfin.com

2303 Siena Dr, Pocatello

– Price: $679,000

– 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,612

– Price per square foot: $187

– See 2303 Siena Dr, Pocatello on Redfin.com

3163 Owyhee St, Pocatello

– Price: $659,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,126

– Price per square foot: $210

– See 3163 Owyhee St, Pocatello on Redfin.com

4910 Jake Ave, Chubbuck

– Price: $650,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,674

– Price per square foot: $139

– See 4910 Jake Ave, Chubbuck on Redfin.com

5175 Ethans Way, Pocatello

– Price: $650,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,370

– Price per square foot: $192

– See 5175 Ethans Way, Pocatello on Redfin.com

14968 Berkshire Ave, Pocatello

– Price: $649,900

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,505

– Price per square foot: $185

– See 14968 Berkshire Ave, Pocatello on Redfin.com

11782 Yorkshire, Pocatello

– Price: $649,900

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,088

– Price per square foot: $311

– See 11782 Yorkshire, Pocatello on Redfin.com

10795 N Philbin Rd Unit 10795, Pocatello

– Price: $645,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,504

– Price per square foot: $184

– See 10795 N Philbin Rd Unit 10795, Pocatello on Redfin.com

2861 Lois Ln, Pocatello

– Price: $629,999

– 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,566

– Price per square foot: $137

– See 2861 Lois Ln, Pocatello on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,396

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,392

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,662

– Price per square foot: $601

– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

– Price: $1,000,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,153

– Price per square foot: $317

– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,001

– Price per square foot: $999

– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,670

– Price per square foot: $598

– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.