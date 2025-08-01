How much house $1 million buys you in Pocatello
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Pocatello. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
12726 Laramie Ln, Pocatello
– Price: $999,900
– 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,564
– Price per square foot: $219
11777 N Cumberland Dr, Pocatello
– Price: $975,000
– 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,898
– Price per square foot: $199
2608 Hartford, Pocatello
– Price: $975,000
– 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,660
– Price per square foot: $209
1975 Arlington Dr, Pocatello
– Price: $950,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,266
– Price per square foot: $222
4210 Johnny Creek Rd, Pocatello
– Price: $947,000
– 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,290
– Price per square foot: $220
2101 Keagan Ct, Pocatello
– Price: $839,900
– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,382
– Price per square foot: $191
7696 Prospector Holw, Pocatello
– Price: $817,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,046
– Price per square foot: $161
14735 Berkshire, Pocatello
– Price: $799,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,749
– Price per square foot: $168
2027 Mariah Way, Pocatello
– Price: $789,900
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,861
– Price per square foot: $204
2249 Grayson Way, Pocatello
– Price: $779,900
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,658
– Price per square foot: $213
4995 W Timberline Ln, Pocatello
– Price: $779,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,216
– Price per square foot: $242
12568 N Hawthorne Rd, Chubbuck
– Price: $765,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,824
– Price per square foot: $200
13341 N Walton Rd, Pocatello
– Price: $750,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,258
– Price per square foot: $230
7554 N Valley Vista Rd, Pocatello
– Price: $749,900
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,890
– Price per square foot: $259
14861 Berkshire Ave, Pocatello
– Price: $725,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,387
– Price per square foot: $303
14813 Berkshire Ave, Pocatello
– Price: $719,900
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,616
– Price per square foot: $199
4514 Center St, Pocatello
– Price: $719,900
– 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,584
– Price per square foot: $200
2390 Satterfield Dr, Pocatello
– Price: $699,900
– 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,395
– Price per square foot: $159
14790 Kensington Ln, Pocatello
– Price: $699,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,989
– Price per square foot: $351
2820 Summit, Pocatello
– Price: $695,000
– 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,662
– Price per square foot: $149
1433 Shadow Pines Way, Pocatello
– Price: $689,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,418
– Price per square foot: $201
11696 N Philbin, Pocatello
– Price: $689,000
– 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
– Square feet: 2,928
– Price per square foot: $235
2303 Siena Dr, Pocatello
– Price: $679,000
– 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,612
– Price per square foot: $187
3163 Owyhee St, Pocatello
– Price: $659,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,126
– Price per square foot: $210
4910 Jake Ave, Chubbuck
– Price: $650,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,674
– Price per square foot: $139
5175 Ethans Way, Pocatello
– Price: $650,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,370
– Price per square foot: $192
14968 Berkshire Ave, Pocatello
– Price: $649,900
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,505
– Price per square foot: $185
11782 Yorkshire, Pocatello
– Price: $649,900
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,088
– Price per square foot: $311
10795 N Philbin Rd Unit 10795, Pocatello
– Price: $645,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,504
– Price per square foot: $184
2861 Lois Ln, Pocatello
– Price: $629,999
– 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,566
– Price per square foot: $137
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,396
– Price per square foot: $227
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,392
– Price per square foot: $227
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,662
– Price per square foot: $601
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
– Price: $1,000,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,153
– Price per square foot: $317
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,001
– Price per square foot: $999
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,670
– Price per square foot: $598
This story was
produced by
Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.