Look of the Week: Lindsay Lohan just recreated this iconic ‘Freaky Friday’ costume

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Over two decades have passed since the release of Disney’s comedy film “Freaky Friday,” but at the sequel’s premiere in London on Thursday, it seemed like no time at all.

Chemistry abound between Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan — who are reprising their roles as mother Tess Coleman and daughter Anna — as they posed for photos amongst confetti. Even the red carpet was designed in lilac and green, reminiscent of the poster artwork for the original 2003 film.

Lohan, who starred in the first film when she was just 16 years old, amped up the nostalgia further with her choice of outfit: A custom lavender metal mesh dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, which was embellished with Swarovski crystals, and a sparkling Judith Lieber guitar-shaped purse. For eagle-eyed fans, the ensemble might have looked familiar.

It was an ode to one of the original “Freaky Friday” costumes designed by Genevieve Tyrrell. In the film, after switching bodies for a day, Tess and Anna reach a nirvana of empathy and understanding. Tess accepts Anna’s ambitions of becoming a professional musician, while Anna comes to terms with her mother’s new relationship. In the closing scene, Anna performs with her band at her mother’s wedding, wearing a lilac-colored lace-trimmed two piece by cult 1990s fashion label Mandalay, which served as the inspiration for Sernin’s custom gown.

“I’ve been dreaming and manifesting this moment for nearly 20 years,” Sernin wrote on Instagram. He also thanked Andrew Mukamal, Lohan’s influential stylist, who has been widely credited with popularizing method dressing after dressing Margot Robbie in a series of doll-like outfits for the “Barbie” press tour in 2023.

This is the second time Lohan has paid homage to her “Freaky Friday” character through her fashion choices. Last month, she was photographed in a leather miniskirt and a tee emblazoned with the words “Pink Slip” — the name of her band in the film.

From the recent “Beetlejuice” reboot to the release of “Jurassic World Rebirth,” the seventh film in its franchise, millennial nostalgia is driving a number of cultural moments in the film industry — and beyond. “Freaky Friday” is one such example of a cinematic relic that has stood the test of time. At the premiere, Curtis told the BBC she was inspired to take part in the sequel because the film was “beloved, all over the world.” Lohan agreed. “The fans love the movie. And that’s really important,” she said. “It makes you want to do it again.”

But perhaps no fan was as excited as Sernin himself. “I feel overwhelmed with joy and love right now,” he wrote. “It’s a full-circle moment for me.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.