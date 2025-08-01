Members of multiple police and fire agencies make a student’s first day of kindergarten unforgettable

By WRTV Staff

JOHNSON COUNTY, Indiana (WRTV) — The first day of school at Pleasant Crossing Elementary looked a little different from years past. A kindergartener battling brain cancer was given a police escort for her first day of school.

On Wednesday morning, fire and police agencies from multiple counties lined the streets and turned on their lights to welcome 5-year-old Emmy.

Emmy was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was a year and a half. She’s had multiple recurrences, and in May, it was deemed inoperable.

Not knowing how many first days of school Emmy will have, Tyler Dowdy, Emmy’s stepdad and who works for the Homecroft Police Department, decided to put out a call to other agencies to help make this a memorable day.

“There were bubbles everywhere. She got bubbles from Sgt. Mullins, so she was playing with bubbles the whole ride here,” Dowdy said. “That’s her happy thing is bubbles. She was shooting bubbles outside the window and having a blast, and every police car she’d see would be a, ‘Woah, big fire truck was woah,’ and she’d point at them and she had a smile on her face the entire time.”

Sgt. Shari Mullins of the Clark Pleasant Police Department helped coordinate Emmy’s escort. She shares how joyful she was to help Emmy and her family celebrate this milestone.

“It was emotional, it just felt so good that everyone was there to show her how much she’s worth and just everything. Show her the support,” Sgt. Mullins said.

Emmy and her family are waiting for the next steps.

Her family said that while her tracheostomy tube makes it difficult for her to speak, she is excited and ready for kindergarten alongside her twin sister.

