Nijah Howard, battling brain tumor, meets his heroes at Baltimore Ravens Training Camp

By Deborah Weiner

Click here for updates on this story

OWINGS MILLS, Maryland (WBAL) — If you don’t think you can get the chills at Ravens Training Camp when it’s a sweltering 100 degrees, it’s only because you don’t know Nijah Howard.

I first reported on the 17-year-old Archbishop Curley High School football player in March, profiling his battle with an aggressive pediatric brain tumor. Nijah juggled school in the morning and radiation in the afternoon with grace and determination.

He even learned how to walk again with hopes of returning to the football field for his senior year. But Nijah encountered setbacks this summer that took football off the table.

“I just had to change routes and let God lead me on this new path,” Nijah told 11 News.

But Nijah’s life in football wouldn’t end there.

The Baltimore Ravens rolled out the purple carpet, if you will, for a young man whose faith and fearlessness are big enough to topple a linebacker.

Nijah received Ravens gear and enjoyed watching training camp from a shaded spot with a view for his family, along with pizza and a prayer.

Then came his heroes: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Kyle Hamilton and Jaire Alexander. Nijah wore and brought with him “Nijah Strong” T-shirts to give to the Ravens as he met them and got autographs.

Before long, Nijah was called down to the field, where he and his godfather found even the grass felt good. First came a welcome from Ravens president Sashi Brown.

Then, in a moment straight out of Hollywood, No. 8 came running to No. 3 from Archbishop Curley: Jackson asked Nijah how he was feeling.

“It just inspires me to keep going.”

Meeting Jackson, Henry and Alexander were magical moments. So, too, was meeting Hamilton, with whom Nijah has something in common.

“I play safety, too,” Nijah told Hamilton.

Coach John Harbaugh needed some time with this training camp superstar as well.

“Great to meet you, young man. We’re praying for you, and we are with you all the way,” Harbaugh told Nijah.

“Great to meet you, young man. We’re praying for you, and we are with you all the way.”

From the autographs, to the pictures, to the hugs, for Nijah — who has loved football since he was a little boy — this day guaranteed a tomorrow. When I asked Nijah how he would rate the summer, he said: “After today? A 10.”

Knowing that the Ravens went to him because they heard his story, Nijah told 11 News, “It just inspires me to keep going.”

Nijah, you’ve inspired us, too.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.