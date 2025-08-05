114-year-old Michigan woman celebrates birthday with giant Idaho potato

By Christiana Ford

CANTON, Michigan (WXYZ) — Michigan’s oldest known resident, Bonita Gibson, received a unique birthday surprise when a 72-foot Big Idaho Potato visited her senior living community, Waltonwood Carriage Park, in Canton.

The four-ton fiberglass potato on wheels made a special stop to celebrate Gibson, who credits Idaho potatoes as her secret to longevity. At 114 years old, Gibson has lived through 21 presidents, two pandemics, and countless potatoes.

“I was really surprised because it’s something I’ve never seen before,” said Charlotte, who came to visit with her brother and grandmother.

The massive spud is part of the Idaho Potato Company’s national tour, bringing smiles to the birthday girl who couldn’t hide her excitement while holding her “spuddy buddy” plush toy.

“We travel 7 months of the year to about 35 states on our tour. It’s been to all 50,” Jena Garofalo, Brand Ambassador for Idaho Potato Company, said.

Gibson’s grandson, Scott Gibson, was thrilled to see his grandmother’s potato wish fulfilled.

“My whole life, I’m 51 years younger than she is, and to have this finally happen, it’s crazy and happy at the same time,” Scott Gibson said.

The celebration was especially meaningful because of Gibson’s deep connection to potatoes. Gibson says Bonita and her husband grew Idaho potatoes for around 35 years in Idaho Falls, and her love for the vegetable continues to this day.

“If she has a burger, she has to have French fries. Up until 109, she was still cooking them in her apartment. Never would I go into her apartment without that fridge bottom drawer full of Idaho potatoes,” Erin McGraw, Life Enrichment Specialist, said.

When asked about his grandmother’s favorite way to prepare potatoes, Scott Gibson had a ready answer.

“Probably mashed potatoes because she was making them forever, but she liked to fry ’em, she liked to do everything with ’em,” he said.

The celebration drew visitors from around the community who wanted to meet Gibson and be part of the special day.

“We came here to meet Bonita, and I wanted my kids to join me as well. We think it’s just so amazing,” said Sara Boehm, who stopped by to visit.

While the giant potato isn’t actually real, it’s made of fiberglass rather than the concrete of earlier models, it created a memorable birthday celebration for Michigan’s oldest resident.

The Idaho Potato Company representatives also brought Gibson gifts from Idaho to commemorate her special day.

It’s the second big birthday surprise Waltonwood Carriage Park has put on for Bonita.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. WXYZ’s editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

