‘A lot of wasps’: Marin County park warns visitors about increased wasp activity

By Cornell Barnard

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) — In the North Bay, there is a buzz in Marin County where unusually large populations of yellowjackets are impacting different areas including Samuel P. Taylor State Park in West Marin, where rangers are dealing with the wasps and trying to keep campers safe.

“This has been the perfect place for three generations of family that are here,” said Paul Milne.

Paul Milne from Richmond is spending a long summer weekend camping at Samuel P. Taylor State with his kids and grandkids. Unfortunately, there are party crashers.

“We have had a lot of wasps this year,” said Jessica Milne-Kahn.

“The wasps live here, I suppose we are their guests,” said Paul Milne.

Wasps or yellowjackets are swarming. Jessica Milne-Kahn says it’s especially bad during meal times.

“With the youngest kid, it’s more concerning, he’s curious about them and they are curious about him, that could end badly,” said Milne-Kahn.

It’s gotten so bad, the state park is warning visitors on its website about increased wasp activity. The park will accommodate campers by relocating them away from nests if needed.

Recently, three yellowjacket nests were removed from a topped redwood tree, the public is urged to stay away.

“On average, we’ve been taking 250 and 400 yellowjacket calls per week, It’s been a lot,” said Peter Bonkrude from Marin-Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District.

Bonkrude says the increased activity is happening beyond the state park with many areas of the north bay feeling the buzz. But why is it happening?

“We’re also seeing elevated amount of yellowjacket nests, likely attributed to abundant food sources and a moderate winter,” said Bonkrude.

Experts offer these yellow jacket safety tips:

Do not disturb nests.

Refrain from swatting at yellowjackets.

Use lids on sweetened drinks.

Keep garbage away from eating areas. Inspect food before eating when dining outside.

“Look at your food before you eat it, make sure there’s nothing there that could hurt you,” said Milne-Kahn.

For now, these campers are keeping calm and carrying on.

“We keep watch, nobody has been stung,” said Paul Milne.

