Bear rescued from tree in neighborhood, safely released into the wild

By Adam Roberts, DMM

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Arkansans captured a bear that was up a tree in an east Fayetteville neighborhood this weekend.

Fayetteville police and firefighters, Arkansas Game and Fish, and neighbors brought the bear down to the ground.

They then safely brought it outside the city and released it into its natural habitat.

Bear Safety The National Parks Service has compiled some tips on staying safe around bears.

Make sure the bear knows you are a human.

Most bears want to avoid humans. If one spots you, stay calm, stand your ground and slowly wave your arms. The bear may stand on its hind legs and come closer to you, but this generally means they are being curious and not threatening.

Travel in groups of people

The more people you have around you, the more noise you will make. Bears are more likely to hear and smell groups of people. A larger group of people is intimidating to bears so they will likely try to avoid your immediate area.

Stay away from a female bear with cubs

A mother bear is much more likely to attack a human if they are around her cubs. Never try and approach bear cubs. The chance of an attack can increase if she considers you a threat to the young cubs.

What should you do if you’re attacked by a bear?

If you are attacked by a brown or grizzly bear, leave your backpack on and play dead. Lie flat on your stomach and clasp your hands behind your neck. Spreading your legs makes it harder for the bear to turn you over. NPS says fighting back can increase the intensity of an attack, but if it continues, fight back. Use whatever you can to strike the bear in the face.

If you are attacked by a black bear, do NOT try to play dead. Try to run into a car or a building. If this isn’t possible, fight back by hitting the bear in the face and muzzle.

Following some of these basic guidelines can help decrease the threat of danger while enjoying the outdoors.

