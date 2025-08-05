Construction training program helps ex-offenders rebuild lives

By Reyna Revelle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Build Yourself program at Public Advocates in Community re-Entry (PACE) is offering individuals with criminal records a chance to rebuild their lives through hands-on construction training.

Participants in the program commit to four weeks of full-time training, learning skills such as nailing boards, studying blueprints, and understanding math and other materials. This initiative gives people industry-recognized credentials and job placement opportunities.

“The clients we deal with are 100% criminal justice involved,” Rance Hicks, PACE employer engagement coordinator, said. “Felonies do not define your future.”

The Build Yourself program is designed for individuals who have a felony conviction in the past seven years, a pending felony, or multiple misdemeanors. These criteria make them eligible to be PACE clients, addressing a need for services among those in poverty and re-entry in Indianapolis.

Hicks said that the program has shifted focus to construction due to industry trends, “We’ve noticed that the industry is becoming more automated in the factories. So, we’ve pivoted here to the construction model because those jobs aren’t going anywhere.”

During their training, those enrolled in the program also work with Servants at Work, an organization that installs ramps for people with disabilities, which provides both practical experience and income.

The Build Yourself program is free and runs until Aug. 29, with more sessions planned in the future.

