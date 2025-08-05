Dion’s drive-thru order leads to arrest in string of armed bank robberies

By Faith Egbuonu

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) — Daniel Guliford, 39, is charged in a series of armed bank robberies across Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in the District of New Mexico, federal investigators linked Guliford to five armed bank robberies between January 2024 and July 2025. Investigators allege Guliford entered each bank in “dark clothing, a mask, armed with a gun and stole large sums of cash, totaling to approximately $140,704.”

String of alleged armed robberies January 4, 2024 | U.S. Bank According to federal investigators, approximately $9,250 was stolen. Guliford’s fingerprints were later found on a note left at the bank. March 21, 2024 | U.S. Bank According to federal investigators, approximately $26,650 was stolen. A witness saw the suspect flee in a black BMW tied to Guliford. July 3, 2024 | Bank of Albuquerque According to federal investigators, approximately $1,500 was stolen. July 5, 2024 | New Mexico Bank & Trust According to federal investigators, approximately $72,043 was stolen. The suspect fled in a black BMW matching Guliford’s vehicle above.

July 24, 2025 | First Financial Credit Union According to federal investigators, approximately $31,261 was stolen. Surveillance footage showed a dark BMW matching Guliford’s car near the scene. According to the criminal complaint, the FBI received a tip from a bank teller on May 29, 2025. The teller has been identified as “victim teller.” The teller told investigators that while at Dion’s in Northwest Albuquerque, he spotted a black BMW that matched the appearance of the BMW he saw the alleged robber enter after the March 2024 bank robbery.

According to federal investigators, the teller was present during “robbery 1 [Jan. 4, 2024] and robbery 2 [March 21, 2024].”

According to the criminal complaint, the teller captured a photo of the BMW. According to investigators, the vehicle was registered to Guliford.

On June 16, 2025, Dion’s Pizza Corporate office provided surveillance video of the BMW in the drive-thru of the Dion’s restaurant. According to the criminal complaint, investigators were able to retrieve a copy of Guliford’s receipt and phone number.

Guliford charges Bank robbery Guliford’s detention hearing was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 1. According to federal investigators, he faces up to 25 years in prison for each charge.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Albuquerque Field Office investigated the case with assistance from the Albuquerque Police Department, Rio Rancho Police Department, Sandia Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo of Isleta Police Department. U.S. Attorney Maria Elna Stiteler is prosecuting the case.

The case is still under investigation.

