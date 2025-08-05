More earthquakes being reported in Kansas

By KAKE News Staff

SALINE COUNTY, Kansas (KAKE) — For the fifth time in four days, an earthquake has been reported in Saline County.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.3 magnitude earthquake centered around 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) east of Assaria was reported around 11:20 p.m. Monday. The quake had a depth of 9.9 km, or 6.2 miles, and was felt as far away as Salina, Gypsum and Lindsborg. A short time later, a 3.1 magnitude quake was reported in the same area according to the Kansas Geological Survey.

Last Saturday, two earthquakes were reported in the same general area near Assaria: a 3.4 magnitude quake around 4:20 p.m., and a 2.7 an hour later. On Sunday evening, a 3.3 magnitude quake was also reported.

All of the earthquakes have been ranked on the USGS’ intensity scale ranks the earthquake as a level four, meaning light shaking.

