More than $633,000 in missing money found at Ohio State Fair

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — More than $633,000 in missing money was found at the Ohio State Fair this year.

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds announced the division helped Ohioan’s find missing money at the Ohio State Fair.

The division said after more than 1,200 people visited their booth, they helped return $633,873.18 in unclaimed funds, with one person starting a claim for more than $60,000 in funds.

The average claim at this year’s state fair was $527.35.

“The Ohio State Fair is more than just an event for us – it’s a real opportunity to help people,” said Akil Hardy, Superintendent of the Division of Unclaimed Funds. “Whether it’s a few dollars to thousands, reuniting people with their money is incredibly rewarding. It’s a chance to connect with Ohioans and show them that the process can be simpler and less stressful than they perhaps might think.”

The division sets up a booth at the state fair each year in an effort to help Ohioans claim lost or forgotten funds.

The division says unclaimed funds are lost or forgotten money that businesses and banks report to the division after accounts become inactive, typically 3-5 years. The money comes from inactive checking and savings accounts, refund/credit balances, uncashed cashier’s checks, stocks and bonds forgotten utility deposits or last paychecks.

