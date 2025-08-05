“Rooted in the Community, Rising for Our Children”: Dr. Cleveland Lane, Jr. Launches Historic Campaign for Cy-Fair ISD Board of Trustees

By Burt Levine

August 5, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a school district as vast, vibrant, and evolving as Cypress-Fairbanks ISD—Texas’ third-largest public school district with over 119,000 students—representation that reflects the heartbeat of the community isn’t just important, it’s essential. And that’s exactly what Dr. Cleveland Lane, Jr. is bringing to the ballot box this fall. With deep roots in education, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement, Dr. Lane is running for Cy-Fair ISD Trustee Position 1 in the upcoming Tuesday, November 4, 2025, General Election, aiming to become the only elected Black trustee on the seven-member school board. His candidacy couldn’t be more timely —or more needed—as the district transitions into a new era of majority-minority enrollment and unprecedented growth.

A Leader Raised by Legacy—and Love “My journey began in the Piney Woods of Deep East Texas,” Lane shared with Houston Style Magazine. “My grandparents and great-grandparents were public school educators. My parents were business owners. I’ve lived the balance of both worlds—education and enterprise.” A proud graduate of La Marque High School, Lane’s educational journey took him from Prairie View A&M University (earning both bachelor’s and master’s degrees) to Texas A&M University-College Station, where he earned a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction. Today, he serves as an Assistant Professor and Department Head, embodying his lifelong passion for academic excellence. Alongside his wife, Perla, a professional in construction management, the Lane family has thrived in Cy-Fair for over 22 years—raising three children, all of whom attended or graduated from Cy-Fair ISD schools. Their oldest daughter, like her parents, proudly graduated from Prairie View A&M.

Service Beyond the Classroom Dr. Lane isn’t new to leadership—he’s proven himself across a range of organizations that directly impact families and youth. From Cy-Fair Ravens Football and Cheer to YMCA youth initiatives and Legacy College Prep, Lane has consistently stepped up where his community needs him most. His faith-based work as a Youth Sunday School teacher at First Metropolitan Church, and his fraternal commitment to Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., further underscore his dedication to servant leadership.

A Platform Built on Representation, Equity & Fiscal Focus Cy-Fair ISD spans a massive 186 square miles across northwest Harris County—home to booming neighborhoods, young families, and a dynamic demographic mix: 46% Hispanic, 21% Black, 18% white, and over 14% Asian and multi-ethnic. Dr. Lane’s campaign is centered on ensuring all voices are heard and reflected at the decision-making table. “We’ve seen this district grow into one of the most diverse and sought-after areas in Texas. But with growth comes responsibility,” Lane said. “We must ensure our schools remain competitive, our teachers feel supported, and our tax rates stay affordable for working families.”

Election Essentials 📅 Early Voting runs from Monday, October 20 through Friday, October 31, 2025 📬 Last Day to File for candidacy: Monday, August 18, 2025 🗳️ Voter Registration Deadline: Monday, October 6, 2025 🗓️ Election Day: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Why It Matters Dr. Lane’s candidacy is more than just a campaign—it’s a movement toward equitable representation, transparent governance, and a brighter future for every child in Cy-Fair. Houston Style Magazine readers, as our communities grow more diverse, so too must our leadership. With his background, integrity, and commitment, Dr. Cleveland Lane, Jr. represents a new chapter for Cy-Fair ISD—one that’s deeply rooted in tradition and boldly focused on the future. Stay informed. Get engaged. And this November, let’s make history together.

