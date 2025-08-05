Why ticks are thriving, fight for safer skies, embracing a socialist anthem: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Air quality has taken a serious hit across the US thanks to a one-two punch of wildfire smoke from the West and Canada. Alerts were in effect Tuesday for millions of people in 11 states.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Ticked off

Americans are seeking emergency care for tick bites at the highest level since 2017, and reported cases of Lyme disease have continued to rise. Experts say the increases are driven by warmer temperatures and the expanding presence of these blood-suckers in places where people are less familiar with them.

2️⃣ Safer skies

Earlier this year, Tim and Sheri Lilley lost their son Sam in the midair collision between a passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport that killed 67 people — the deadliest crash in the US in 24 years. Now they’re fighting for aviation safety in his honor.

3️⃣ Montana manhunt

Authorities are struggling to find an Army veteran suspected of killing four people at a bar last week. Treacherous terrain and untamed wilderness have made the search difficult. ➕ A suspect was arrested in the killings of four relatives of an abandoned baby in Tennessee.

4️⃣ Radical roots

The Trump administration presented a vision for the country’s future with a song and a video. Some were surprised that the Department of Homeland Security chose to embrace a socialist protest anthem.

5️⃣ ‘The perfect solution’

Thanks to a little-known French property arrangement, you can find dream apartments for sale at bargain prices in Paris. The catch? Someone must die.

Watch this

🐙 Close encounter: A Texas mother has called for more attention to animal and visitor safety after an octopus at the San Antonio Aquarium latched onto her 6-year-old son’s arm for several minutes. The aquarium said the creature displayed “typical, curious behavior.”

Top headlines

Check this out

🍨 Here’s the scoop: More than 3,000 restaurants in the world have at least one Michelin star. Only one of them is dedicated solely to ice cream.

Quiz time

💼 Linda Yaccarino, the former CEO of the social media platform X, just landed a new job with which weight loss company?

﻿A. eMed

B. Noom

C. Jenny Craig

D. WeightWatchers

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. Yaccarino was named CEO of eMed, a telehealth company that dispenses GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy and Ozempic.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Emily Scolnick.