5 things to know for August 6: Epstein files, Vaccine research, Texas redistricting, Gifford Fire, Weather Service



CNN

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — At least 58 people in New York City have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, and two have died. Authorities suspect that the bacteria, Legionella, is being spread by cooling towers on buildings in Harlem. Legionnaires’ disease causes flu-like symptoms and is treatable with antibiotics. However, if left untreated, it can result in shock and multi-organ failure.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Epstein files

The House Oversight Committee has issued nearly a dozen subpoenas for information related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. One subpoena that was sent to the Department of Justice asks that all Epstein files in its possession, as well as any communications between former Biden administration officials and the DOJ related to the case, be handed over to Congress. Subpoenas were also sent to 10 high-profile Democratic and Republican figures seeking closed-door depositions. Top Trump officials will meet at Vice President JD Vance’s residence tonight, three sources told CNN. These officials reportedly will discuss a response to the Trump administration’s handling of the case. The meeting also comes as they weigh whether to publish an audio recording and transcript of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s recent conversation with Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

2️⃣ Vaccine research

The Department of Health and Human Services has decided to slash about $500 million in funding for mRNA vaccine development. Messenger RNA is a single strand of the genetic code that cells can “read” and use to make a protein. With the Covid-19 vaccine, mRNA instructed cells to make a particular piece of the virus’ spike protein. When the immune system sees that piece, it recognizes it as foreign and is then prepared to attack when there is an actual infection. Developed to counter the Covid-19 pandemic during the first Trump administration, mRNA vaccines proved to be both safe and highly effective at preventing severe disease — and they could be developed and manufactured quickly. Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine scientist and adviser to the FDA, criticized Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for making a policy decision that contradicts scientific data. “He has said things like the mRNA vaccines are unnecessarily dangerous,” Offit said. “It’s just wrong. I mean it’s actually remarkably safe and it’s effective.”

3️⃣ Texas redistricting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has asked the state Supreme Court to remove Democratic Rep. Gene Wu from office. Wu is one of more than 50 quorum-breaking Democratic House members who left the state last weekend to block Republicans from redrawing the Texas congressional map in their favor. “Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans, and there must be consequences,” the Republican governor said in a statement. Democrats said they will not return to allow the new maps to advance in the legislature, despite Republican threats. The GOP’s proposed map could potentially eliminate five Democratic US House seats ahead of the 2026 midterms. Such a partisan change may also have repercussions in Washington, DC, where House Republicans hold a razor-thin majority.

4️⃣ Gifford Fire

California’s Gifford Fire became the state’s largest wildfire of the year on Tuesday. It has already consumed nearly 84,000 acres of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties since igniting on Friday. Despite efforts by almost 2,000 firefighters, only 9% of the blaze has been contained as of Tuesday evening. Faced with more warm, dry air and gusty winds, authorities have issued evacuation orders for portions of both counties. Smoke from the Gifford Fire has also spread south and east into other parts of Southern California, and has even reached as far as Las Vegas.

5️⃣ Weather Service

Since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term, the National Weather Service has lost more than 550 workers due to Department of Government Efficiency-related terminations and early retirement incentives. With so much institutional knowledge gone, experts worried that the nation’s forecasting agency would be unable to provide accurate reports and timely life-saving warnings. For months, the remaining employees at NWS have been working additional hours and taking on more responsibilities in an effort to maintain 24/7 coverage. But now, the NWS has received permission to hire 450 meteorologists, hydrologists and radar technicians.

GET ‘5 THINGS’ IN YOUR INBOX

If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

Breakfast browse

American journalist goes missing in Norway

Alec Luhn, who’s worked for National Geographic, The New York Times and The Atlantic, disappeared while hiking.

Nearly two dozen sickened from drinking raw milk

The victims developed food poisoning after consuming milk from the same Florida farm.

Ex-Miami Heat security officer accused of theft

Marcos Thomas Perez has been charged with allegedly stealing and selling millions of dollars worth of team memorabilia, federal officials said.

2025 MTV Video Music Awards nominations announced

It’s a crowded field, but Lady Gaga is leading the pack.

Skittles, Hershey and Nestle are removing artificial colors

But nutritionists and public health researchers say don’t buy the hype.

Big number

﻿107.2 F

That’s how hot it was in Japan on Tuesday, the highest-ever temperature recorded in the country.

Quotable

“It is history forgotten. If this helps renew that interest to thank all the people involved in the war effort, that’s important.”

— Pilot Adrian Eichhorn, a former US military officer, and pilot Shinji Maeda, a native of Japan, who plan to fly in close formation over Wendover Field in Utah today to mark the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ ‘That’s not me.’

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta denounced scammers’ use of AI to make fake product ads featuring his likeness.

﻿Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.