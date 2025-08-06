Couple takes love to new heights at unconventional wedding venue

By Megan Mannering

Click here for updates on this story

ANDERSON COUNTY, Kentucky (WLEX) — “Destination wedding” typically evokes thoughts of tropical beaches or picturesque mountaintops, but for one Lawrenceburg couple, the perfect destination was hiding in plain sight — suspended nearly 250 feet above the Kentucky River.

Chris and Danielle Prater made history as the first couple to exchange vows on Young’s High Bridge, a local landmark typically known for bungee jumping rather than wedding ceremonies.

Chris and Danielle began dating in February 2024. Just six months later, on August 2, which happened to be Danielle’s birthday, Chris proposed and received an enthusiastic “yes.”

As wedding planning commenced, the duo wanted a destination, but nothing extreme or too pricey, just somewhere special.

“Chris was like, ‘Let’s just do something in Kentucky, what about the bridge? We drive across it every day,'” Danielle said.

What locals see as a bridge, the Praters saw as a venue.

“We were the first wedding ever on the bridge and it’s funny because Chris is afraid of heights, he was like, ‘Let’s do it!’ He didn’t think we’d get the okay, and then we did,” Danielle laughed.

As for how he kept his composure during the ceremony, Chris said, “I just looked straight ahead. I didn’t try to look down.”

“A group of guys walked out together. I wasn’t out there yet, Chris was, and he said the bridge started shaking a little bit, and a few people were nervous at that point,” Danielle echoed.

Even with a reason to object, their loved ones looked on lovingly. Drone images from Evan Brown Photography captured the beautiful ceremony from high above the bridge.

The unexpected scene even stopped drivers in their tracks.

“It was really cool when we were up there, a lot of people were honking, yelling, one truck actually drove past us and backed up on the bridge to watch us,” Danielle said.

For Chris, the emotional highlight came from Danielle’s personal touch to the ceremony.

“It was fantastic. She played a little video of her own voice, had me a little teary eyed, it was nice,” Chris said.

For Danielle, the moment represented a new beginning.

“I really feel that Chris is like an answered prayer, something I’ve prayed for and longed for for a long time, and just seeing him stand there knowing I was walking into our future, it was amazing,” Danielle said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.