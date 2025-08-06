Fort Smith schools employees’ personal information may have been accessed during cyber attack

By Adam Roberts

Fort Smith (KHBS, KHOG) — Servers containing employees’ personal information may have been accessed during a cyberattack last month, according to a news release from Fort Smith Public Schools.

The attack in July shut down the phone and internet systems across the Fort Smith School District, 40/29 News confirmed.

Files stored directly on individual servers with backups of employees’ personal information may have been accessed during the attack, according to the release.

“As a proactive and precautionary measure, the district is offering identity theft protection services to all employees for a period of one year to help safeguard their personal information,” the release stated. “Additional information on how to access the identity theft protection services will be shared with all employees.”

