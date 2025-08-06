Horse killed in crash after buggy operator turned ‘without proper clearance,’ troopers say

By Rachael Lardani

Click here for updates on this story

LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A horse died after being hit by an SUV in Lancaster County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Little Britain and Ashville roads in Little Britain Township at 8:47 p.m. on July 25, police stated in a recent release.

Troopers said a 15-year-old boy was operating a horse and buggy when he made a left turn “without proper clearance,” resulting in the horse being hit by a Toyota Highlander.

The horse suffered critical injuries and was euthanized at the scene, according to state police.

The Highlander driver was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with minor injuries to their neck and back, troopers said. The Toyota sustained severe damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The 15-year-old operator of the buggy was cited for “vehicle turning left,” the release stated. Police said he was not injured.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.