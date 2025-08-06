Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Man accused of killing grandparents said ‘God told him to,’ affidavit says

<i>WESH via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Jeremyah Campbell
WESH via CNN Newsource
Jeremyah Campbell
By
Published 12:13 PM

By Meghan Moriarty

Click here for updates on this story

    WEST MELBOURNE, Florida (WESH) — A recently filed arrest affidavit provides more details about a triple shooting in West Melbourne that left an elderly couple dead.

Jeremyah Campbell, 22, was arrested and charged with the murder of his grandparents — the Rev. George White, 83, and Mary White, 81. He is also accused of shooting and injuring a neighbor.

When deputies found Campbell after the shooting, he was “sobbing uncontrollably and shouting a stream of incoherent words,” according to the affidavit. Campbell was detained and later told a deputy that “God told him to send his grandparents to him,” the report said.

A search warrant obtained by WESH 2 said deputies observed Campbell “to be sweating, to have dilated pupils and [to be] making incoherent statements such as claiming to see cyclops and claiming Satan was in his head.”

The report said a family member told investigators that Campbell had argued with the victims earlier in the evening. She said the fight stemmed from a belief that Campbell was under the influence of an unknown drug.

Campbell is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content