Man saved by ‘very lucky’ penny after someone shoots into SUV

By Richard Bourne

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — One man said he was on his way to church when someone shot into his SUV.

Jason Walker said he lives in Clinton but serves at Truitt Baptist Church on Old Brandon Road in Pearl.

Back in early June, Walker said he was driving on Interstate 220 at Highway 80 in Jackson when someone pulled up and started shooting at him.

“A gentleman pulled up to my right, rolled his window down, nodded at me and fired seven shots into my right passenger door. Six went into the door. Two exited through the door into my dashboard. One went in front of my face, about 6 inches, and through the driver’s side window. Another went into my work bag right next to me and lodged into a very lucky penny,” Walker said.

Walker said if it were not for the penny, the bullet probably would have hit him in the hip.

“He was just a very angry man. He circled me a few times there on 220. I got off on Clinton Boulevard, and he wanted to get around me, so I pulled over to let him by, and he drove past, and he slammed on his brakes and came next to me again, and then he took off, and you know, I’m going towards Pearl, so I get onto the eastbound direction of 20, and I moved over, and I don’t know if he took that as a sign of aggression, but he did it again, he sped up, and he slammed on his brakes in front of me a second time,” Walker said.

Walker said the driver was yelling and making a lot of hand gestures at him as they were driving.

“I gave him a dirty look, but that was about it,” Walker said. He said he was on his way to the church, and his mind was not on anger but instead on worship.

Walker shared his incredible testimony with his fellow church members.

Walker said he called 911 after the shooting. He filed a police report and said investigators still have his vehicle.

It was just this past Sunday that a woman said someone shot through her SUV while she was stopped at a light on Country Club Drive and Northside Drive.

