Traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial makes its way into city of Nevada

NEVADA, Iowa (KCCI) — The Wall that Heals, a cross-country traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that resides in Washington D.C., has made its way into the city of Nevada where it will be on display over the next few days.

The Wall that Heals was unveiled back in 1996 by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Since then, it’s been to almost all 50 states. The only state it has not been to is Alaska.

The traveling exhibit holds the names of 58,281 veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

Between March through mid-November, the replica will make its way into 31 communities across the country. The stop in Nevada is the 20th.

However, before the replica made its way into Nevada Tuesday the semi-truck carrying it made its way across several Iowa communities, where people lined the route.

“It’s emotional; it is,” said Patti Stalzer, who watched as the semi-truck drove through State Center. “Those veterans should not be forgotten.”

Stalzer was one of many in State Center who waited and watched along a route as the semi-truck drove by. Behind the semi-truck was a number following it.

“It was close to four minutes, the parade was,” said Stalzer. “There were all kinds of people and motorcycles, and everyone was friendly.”

On Tuesday, the semi-truck traveled through Marshalltown, State Center, Colo, and Fernald before making its way into Nevada.

The Wall that Heals will officially be set up for viewing on Thursday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, August 10th. It will wrap up that Sunday at 2 p.m.

“Not everyone is able to go to Washington, D.C.,” said Rodney Gonsalves, the site manager for the Wall that Heals. “So our thinking is we want to honor everyone. If they can’t come to see the wall, we build the wall and bring it to them.”

Gonsalves says 58,281 names of veterans who served in the Vietnam War are on the traveling replica.

People checked out the panels on the sides of the truck, which showcased information and memorabilia.

The Wall that Heals will be built throughout Wednesday.

Also set up with be the Gold Star Bike, a show of honor from one friend who joined the war to another who did the same.

“There were two buddies that had joined the army together under what’s called the buddy program. Theoretically, they’re supposed to go everywhere together, but due to the needs of the Army, they went to boot camp together, but got separated. Steve Davenport was ordered to go to Germany. His buddy, Robert Cupp, was ordered to go to Vietnam. Before they got separated, they made a promise to each other that they would take care of the surviving person’s mom if one were to pass away,” said Gonsalves. “Robert Cupp did pass away in Vietnam. Steven Davenport, when he came back from Germany, bought this bike, and he had it custom-made and wanted to put Robert Cupp’s name on the side. That’s how he was going to honor his buddy.”

It’s stories like that one and others, a show of respect for those who laid it all on the line, and a way to heal for some veterans, that everyone behind the Wall that Heals hopes people gain from visiting the replica.

“No veteran should be forgotten,” said Stalzer.

