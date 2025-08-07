2 people dead after helicopter crashes into barge and catches fire near Alton

By Dana Rieck

ST. CHARLES (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Two people died Thursday morning after a helicopter struck power lines, crashed into a barge and caught fire near Alton.

The crash happened at about 11 a.m. about a mile and a half south of the Lewis and Clark Bridge, said Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Dallas Thompson.

Several agencies were responding, including at least four fire departments, St. Charles County police, the U.S. Coast Guard and Missouri Highway Patrol.

“We are containing the area for now until we can figure out who is handling the investigation,” Thompson said.

St. Charles County spokesman Cpl. Barry Bayles confirmed two people died in the crash.

Illinois State Police said the Lewis and Clark bridge coming into Illinois will temporarily be closed due to the incident.

Traffic in the area was also blocked off as emergency crews responded.

